Mbali Christina is a makeup artist who has put hard work into her trade and is now reaping the benefits

She recently tweeted about her latest achievement after moving into a new home and her followers are celebrating with her

The tweet has received a huge response with close to 8 000 likes and close to 250 retweets

Freelance makeup artist Mbali Christina flexed her new apartment on Twitter and her followers are loving her latest achievement.

Mbali holds the keys to her new home and she is excited for the new chapter. Image: Mbali Christina/Twitter and Mbali Christina/Instagram

She captioned her post:

"Lord knows how hard I worked for this."

Take a look for yourself:

In the pic, you can see parts of her new home and it looks modern and spacious. The kitchen is fully-fitted with granite tops and she has a lovely balcony.

Mbali's post has received massive attention on social media and her followers are all for her property glow-up. The post has received close to 8 000 likes and almost 250 retweets. People from all over Mzansi sent her messages of praise, congrats and well-wishes.

Let's dive into the wholesome comments:

@mbalichristinam:

"Congratulations are in order!! Have you cooked up a storm in your kitchen?"

@BigPoppa:

"So proud of you baby."

@zeddoesthemost:

"Yayyy I’m sooo proud."

@tsebophiyega:

"Congratulations cuz! Listen you DESERVE this. So proud of you mama."

@msphal:

"Black girl magic, definitely love to see it, congratulations."

@DRIPSODIAN:

"I'm soooooooo happy for you."

@gldnsana:

"So exciting, congrats!!"

