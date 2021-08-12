Uyindoda: Proud Man Shares Beautiful Snaps of a House He’s Building in Jozi

One proud and inspiring social media user says he is almost finished with building the house of his dreams in the south of Johannesburg

@MLefito says his journey to build a house has never been an easy one but he is almost there and the amazing pictures are a serious hit with his social media followers

Many of his followers are encouraging him to hang in there because he is about to enjoy the fruits of his toils

A proud South African guy is a hit on social media after inspiring his followers with a beautiful house he is still building. Sol says starting the project from scratch was never an easy journey but he is almost there.

@MLefito shared two stunning images of the well-built house and it has really inspired his social media followers. The Orlando Pirates follower says his 'mansion' on the land he owns is located in the South of Johannesburg.

He captioned his post:

“It's been difficult but, yah, I am almost there.”

One proud guy is seen as an inspiration for building a beautiful house. Image: @MLefito/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@KulaniCool said:

"Well done bro.”

@Rampage201 said:

“Two questions only Sir... 1. Where is this? 2. How did you do it?”

@Mlefito said:

“South Johannesburg, bought land and the rest is history.”

@FishTag_93 said:

“I wonder who else is going to post this and claim to be theirs... What a bummer!!”

@NtandoKaJehovaM said:

“Congratulations bhuti, you have done a profound deed. Spirit ntwana focus on the next goal as you do the final touch-ups on your beautiful property. I'm inspired.”

@kapone36 said:

“Bro, how many rooms do you have on your second floor, I just bought a land and am looking at starting a project like this soon?”

@JoziJudas said:

“Someone once told me that nothing worth having comes easy. Keep going, blood. You are doing great and also, you are doing far more than most.”

@RosemarySako said:

“This is beautiful, keep at it my brother, don't lose focus.”

Mzansi man proudly shows off RDP house: "To me, this means a lot"

In a similar post, Briefly News reported that a South African man recently headed online to show people that appreciating even the littlest things in one's life can bring so much joy.

Taking to Twitter, he shared some pictures of his dainty yet beautiful RDP home.

In the caption of the post, @ChrisExcel102 writes that not many would be as proud as he is of the RDP house but for him personally, it means so much that he has his very own place that he can call his home - something he considers an achievement.

