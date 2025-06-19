Jacob Zuma’s daughter was excited to celebrate him on Father’s Day last week, but the former president was not as affectionate as she had hoped

The lady sang the famous I Love You Daddy song by Ricardo and Friends while holding out a bouquet of flowers

Social media users were not happy with Zuma’s behaviour and discussed it in a thread of comments

Jacob Zuma’s Father’s Day trended on TikTok after her daughter posted a snippet on her TikTok account.

Mzansi was conflicted about Zuma's behaviour towards.

Source: TikTok

The popular video of the former president went viral and garnered 2.9 million views in less than a week.

SA not happy with Jacob Zuma on Father’s Day

Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Dudu Zuma, shared a now-viral clip of her dad’s Father’s Day. The lady serenaded her father with Ricardo And Friends’ famous I Love You Daddy song.

She also had a bouquet of flowers that were meant for him. Dudu initiated a hug, but her dad brushed it off and did not accept her flowers.

Zuma hugged other people in the room and walked past his goofy daughter, who chuckled at her dad’s behaviour. South Africans were not happy with the former president and discussed it in the comments of the viral post.

Dudu is known to be her father’s cheerleader and celebrated him when he announced his new political party, MK. The people of Mzansi also commented on Zuma’s appearance and assumed that he would kick the bucket soon.

@Robert Ross637 wrote in the comments:

“This might be his last year.”

Dudu captioned her now-viral post:

“Happy Father’s Day, my force.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to Jacob Zuma’s Father’s Day

Social media users were not happy with how the former president reacted to his Father’s Day surprise and commented:

Mzansi was underwhelmed by Zuma's reaction to his Father's Day surprise.

Source: TikTok

@Bo Roni wondered:

“Am I the only one who feels like Msholozi is giving her a cold shoulder?”

@Bonnie 💝wrote:

“He looks like Omotoso.”

@mosesthubana0 asked:

“So is she the only child of Msholozi, or is there something that I don't know?”

@Dean Ncube commented:

“I would also celebrate him if I were Dudu. He formed the MK party with blind followers and gave it to her; that's the best wealth a father can give to his children.”

@Matodzi ThefirstMan assumed:

“She is forcing it to get blessings.”

@tumishi seema pointed out:

“Zuma is pretending to laugh with her daughter, look, he doesn't welcome her flowers.”

@nomaci26 wrote:

“He is so cold to his daughter.”

@Tshepo Madihlaba commented:

“The man South Africans will not forgive him for giving Billions to the Guptas, who disappeared into thin air.”

