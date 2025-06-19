Arthur Sales’ wife and daughter were spotted in the stands during Mamelodi Sundowns' 1-0 win at the Club World Cup in the USA, showing heartfelt support

A touching Instagram post by @sra.sales_ featuring the mother-daughter duo went viral, capturing fans' attention with its emotional caption

Social media users—mostly from Latin America and South Africa—flooded the comments with praise, calling the family moment beautiful and inspiring

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Arthur Sales was an unused substitute during their 1-0 victory in the FIFA Club World Cup opener at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA—but it was his family who stole the spotlight off the pitch.

Sales’ wife was seen in the stands alongside their young daughter, proudly wearing Sundowns colours as they supported the Brazilian striker. Cameras captured tender moments between mother and child, and after the match, Arthur joined them in the crowd, posing for heartfelt photos that quickly found their way onto social media. The family’s presence, full of warmth and pride, became one of the evening’s standout moments.

Emotional instagram moment captures attention

After the final whistle, Arthur’s wife posted a heartwarming picture on her official Instagram account, @eduardapagnons, showing her daughter alongside her and Sales in a cute picture that melted hearts online.

The post immediately gained traction, racking up thousands of likes and a flood of supportive comments, both from South African followers and Latin American fans showing love for the young family.

Instagram reactions pour in

Here are some of the heartfelt responses from fans:

@maria.luana_91:

“This is what football is all about. Family, love and support. Beautiful!”

@siyabulela.zn:

"Love this.”

@carla.tavares__:

“She’s glowing with pride! Their daughter is already his biggest fan.”

@thabiso_ndluli:

“That’s why Sundowns won. There’s power in being watched by your loved ones.”

@luan.brazil10:

“Such a gorgeous family moment! Arthur is winning at life, not just football.”

@zanele_modise_sa:

“Sundowns fans saw this and smiled. A soft moment in a hard game. ❤️”

@Sandile43

"My family"

More than just a match

While Mamelodi Sundowns made a strong statement in their Club World Cup 2025 debut with a hard-fought win, the most memorable moment may not have come from the pitch. It came from the stands—from a wife and child, showing what unwavering support truly looks like.

As the tournament continues in the USA, fans will be watching not just the football, but the families and emotions behind the game.

