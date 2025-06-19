Thembinkosi Lorch stole the spotlight as Wydad Casablanca faced Manchester City in their Club World Cup opener, showcasing his trademark flair and aggression

On loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, the South African winger played with hunger and urgency, pushing for a permanent move with a standout performance

Despite a 2-0 defeat, Lorch’s display was a rare bright spot for Wydad, earning praise for his fight, creativity, and leadership on the pitch

Thembinkosi Lorch reminded the football world of his undeniable talent during Wydad Casablanca’s Fifa Club World Cup showdown with English giants Manchester City. Despite Wydad’s 2-0 defeat in their Group G opener, the South African winger stood out with a fearless, commanding display that left many wondering whether a permanent move away from Mamelodi Sundowns might be on the cards.

Wydad AC’s Thembinkosi Lorch dribbles past Manchester City players during the 2025 Club World Cup. Image: Terence Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Aggressive, hungry, and relentless

Lorch, who is currently on loan at Wydad, approached the game like a man with something to prove. Up against some of the world’s best, the 30-year-old didn’t shrink under the pressure. Instead, he embraced the moment, bullish in his duels, clever in possession, and relentless in his pressing. He was a constant thorn in City’s side, taking on defenders with purpose and showing the kind of tenacity that once made him one of the PSL’s most feared attackers.

It was a vintage display from Lorch, who seemed determined to silence doubters and possibly convince the Moroccan club to make his stay permanent.

A chance at redemption

After years of inconsistency and injury setbacks, Lorch’s career has often felt like a story of unfulfilled promise. But against Manchester City, the former Orlando Pirates star gave a timely reminder of his quality. With his loan spell coming to an end after the tournament, this Club World Cup has become more than just a competition; it’s his stage for redemption.

The performance came at a crucial time. Scouts and clubs from across the globe tune in for the Club World Cup, and Lorch may have just put himself back on the map with that bold showing.

Thembinkosi Lorch in action for Wydad AC against Manchester City at Lincoln Financial Field. Image: Terence Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Wydad falls, but Lorch rises

Wydad may have lost the match, but Lorch’s performance was one of the few bright sparks. Cassius Mailula, also starting for Wydad, struggled to impose himself and was substituted at halftime. In contrast, Lorch saw out the game and looked like Wydad’s most likely source of inspiration.

With more fixtures to come, including a key clash against Wydad’s next opponents, the South African winger will be keen to build on his showing. If he can maintain this level, Lorch could very well turn his temporary stay into a permanent North African chapter.

Lorch's future at Wydad Athletic Club

The former Orlando Pirates star joined Wydad AC on loan in the January transfer window when Rulani Mokwena was still at the club.

Mokwena bid farewell to the Red Castle at the end of the season, but Lorch remained at the club, and he's participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, with decisions about a permanent move from Sundowns to be discussed at the end of the competition.

