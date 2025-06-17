Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross has announced his engagement to long-term partner Dominique Pretorius

Kaizer Chiefs’ left-back Bradley Cross is on a personal high, ending the 2024/25 season with a heartwarming announcement. The 23-year-old defender, who has had a breakthrough year with the Soweto giants, took to social media to share that he is engaged to his long-time partner, Dominique Pretorius.

Cross, who joined Amakhosi less than a year ago, has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to his consistent performances and contribution to the club’s long-awaited silverware success. Now, he’s taking a major step in his personal life.

Five-year romance leads to ‘yes!’

The couple, who have been together for over five years, are currently celebrating the milestone on a romantic getaway in Greece. The picturesque setting formed the perfect backdrop for the proposal, which was revealed via their Instagram stories.

Pretorius shared a glimpse of the sparkling engagement ring gifted by the Chiefs star, expressing her joy and excitement. Fans were quick to flood the couple's social media posts with congratulatory messages, celebrating their union.

From silverware to soulmate: A year to remember

2025 will undoubtedly go down as a standout year for Cross. Having become part of the first Kaizer Chiefs squad in a decade to lift silverware, the former Bidvest Wits and Schalke 04 man has now sealed another kind of victory, one of love.

As the footballer continues to solidify his place in the Chiefs’ backline, his off-field life seems equally stable and thriving.

Off-field wins for Amakhosi players

Cross’s engagement comes at a time when Kaizer Chiefs are undergoing major changes on and off the pitch. The club has already parted ways with several players, including Ranga Chivaviro and Sabelo Radebe, while ramping up efforts in the transfer market.

Despite the reshuffle, Cross remains a central figure in Molefi Ntseki’s defensive plans. Now, as he prepares for wedding bells, Cross is proof that good things can come in pairs, trophies and true love.

Congratulations pour in for the happy couple

Supporters have been invited to send well wishes to the soon-to-be Mr and Mrs Cross. It’s clear that while the season may be over, the celebrations are only just beginning for this Kaizer Chiefs star.

