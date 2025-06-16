Kaizer Chiefs striker Gastón Sirino is reportedly facing a R6.1 million tax bill from SARS due to unpaid personal income tax

SARS has applied for a default judgment at the Johannesburg High Court, threatening to seize and auction Sirino’s assets if the debt remains unpaid

Despite repeated warnings and a final letter of demand, Sirino has not responded or arranged payment, raising concerns over his tax compliance

Kaizer Chiefs striker Gastón Leandro Sirino has been slapped with a staggering R6.1 million tax bill by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) after allegedly failing to settle his personal income tax obligations.

According to court documents filed at the Johannesburg High Court, SARS is pursuing a default judgment against the Uruguayan forward, formerly of Mamelodi Sundowns, for tax debts amounting to R5.9 million. The figure has since ballooned to R6.1 million following the imposition of administrative penalties totalling R16,000 and more than R224,000 in interest.

SARS warns of asset seizure

SARS issued Sirino a final letter of demand on 25 March 2025, after previously writing to him in August 2024. In the letters, the tax authority advised the footballer to either pay the outstanding amount in full or enter into a payment arrangement within 10 business days.

The warning was clear: failure to act would result in legal action and potential asset attachment. SARS stated its intent to seek a court order that would allow the sheriff to auction off Sirino’s assets to recover the debt.

“If you do not comply with this letter of demand, SARS may proceed with civil action, which could include the appointment of third parties who owe you money or hold funds on your behalf,” the letter read.

No comment from the player

As of publishing, attempts to reach Sirino for comment were unsuccessful. Calls and messages sent to him went unanswered.

The tax authority further explained that Sirino could still apply for debt suspension or a reduction in the owed amount, depending on his financial circumstances or if a dispute over the debt had been lodged. For individual taxpayers, SARS may consider basic living expenses, while non-individuals may qualify under financial hardship clauses.

Footballers in SARS’ spotlight

Sirino is not the first high-profile football personality to fall foul of the taxman. In recent years, SARS has pursued several prominent figures in South African football, including players and agents, for significant unpaid tax debts.

The latest action signals SARS’ intent to clamp down on non-compliance in the sports industry, regardless of fame or status.With the likes of now expelled Royal AM,having found itself in trouble with SARS over unpaid taxes leading to its curatorship.

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs football manager,Bobby Motaung was also hit with SARS tax claims totaling R90 million, highlighting ongoing financial controversies surrounding football figures in South Africa.

