Gauteng Finance and Economic Development MEC, Lebogang Maile, has established an enquiry into rampant corruption at the Gauteng Liquor Board. Image: Jub Rubjob/ Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Five members of the province’s liquor and gambling board have been charged and dismissed from their posts.

The members of the Gauteng Liquor Board were arrested following investigations into claims of rampant corruption and poor management at the GLB. Business owners have often complained about the conduct of staff at the GLB, alleging that some even asked for bribes to do their jobs.

Lebogang Maile confirms arrest of five members

During a press briefing on Sunday, 15 June 2025, Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) Lebogang Maile confirmed that five members had been charged and prosecuted for complicity in corruption.

The Gauteng Finance and Economic Development MEC added that the dismissal of the officials didn’t deter other members of the GLB and liquor traders from engaging in illegal activities.

The MEC confirmed that a committee of inquiry would be established to take the fight to the fraudulent activities and corruption embedded in the entity. The MEC has had a busy 2025 thus far, and in January had to shoot down reports that the province was bankrupt.

Many liquor establishments complained about the conduct of staff and officials at the Gauteng Liquor Board. Image: Rodger Bosh

Source: Getty Images

Officials accused of asking for bribes

Maile’s decision to establish the committee of inquiry came after a meeting between the MEC and the liquor industry in March 2025.

During the meeting, Maile heard how officials asked for bribes and how staff at offices did not answer calls or respond to emails. Some staff members also didn’t show up for work.

Some individuals within the industry also noted with frustration that there were delays in the issuing of liquor licences. The process is expected to take a few months, but some stated that they were waiting for up to two years to get a licence.

This led to many selling alcohol illegally as they could not wait, but this led to police raiding their businesses and confiscating their alcohol. In 2021, officers were attacked in Muldersdrift for attempting to confiscate liquor from one establishment. Some traders also produced evidence of communication from GLB staff where the officials demanded a fee of R10,000 to speed up the process.

South Africans weigh in on arrests

The news of the arrests did little to please citizens, as many noted that corruption was rife.

Vusi Perseverance Ndlovu said:

“Should've been "Corrupt Gauteng liquor board charges and dismisses five of their brothers in arms". I mean, it's South Africa, corruption is rife.”

Jennifer Clapham Rijkenberg added:

“We expect to see that they are properly charged and sentenced accordingly. Along with the many others who, over the years, have simply been 'removed from their posts'. No doubt with full pay and perks, only to pop up again in another portfolio. This blatant defiance of the rule of law by the members of the government has got to be dealt with in the strictest terms. Enough.”

George Killian voiced with concern:

“To be replaced with more corrupt officials.”

Johnnie Johnstone stated:

“Corrupt BEE beneficiaries are only interested in filling their pockets. Steal, loot, and destroy since 1994.

Lucas Lehoko added:

“These officials break the law daily, as more corruption is happening daily. Hai, more corrupt officials will be revealed. It’s obvious.”

Steel Sales said:

“Corruption is the international language of Africa. Go figure.”

