Community members in Potchefstroom have taken to the streets in a service delivery protest on 16 June 2025, Youth Day

Community members blocked the streets and protested a lack of basic services, demanding that the government heed their demands

Young people also complained that the government is ignoring the youth, who are affected by drugs and unemployment

Potchefstroom youth embarked on a service delivery protest on Youth Day. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

POTCHEFSTROOM — The young people of Potchefstroom, North West, accused the government of turning a blind eye to their pleas as they embarked on a service delivery protest on 16 June 2025 ahead of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's visit to commemorate Youth Day.

Youth protests in Potchefstroom

According to eNCA, members of the community, mostly young people, blocked the roads and took to the streets demanding that the government provide them with services. The community members said that the government fails them and does not provide service delivery.

"Government fails us," one of the protesters.

Another community member said that a lot of young people in the community are unemployed, and many have been driven to drugs. He pointed to empty fields nearby and said that the government can use the space to create recreational parks to keep the youth focused on positive activities.

The young man said the government is not helping them keep the streets safe. The councillor has also been accused of being absent.

Potchefstroom community members burned tyres in protest against poor service delivery. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Paul Mashatile to visit Potchefstroom

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will lead the main Youth Day commemoration in the North West. He is expected to deliver the keynote address at the North West University's Rag Farm Stadium in Potchefstroom.

Recent service delivery protests

Residents of Kiptown in Johannesburg burned tyres and litter, and some aggressively confronted the police during a service delivery protest in January 2025

Bothaville, Free State residents embarked on a protest in March and demanded the removal of the mayor, municipal manager, and chief financial officer

Two people died in a service delivery protest in Diepkloof, Soweto, over a lack of services in the township

South Africans weigh in

Netizens, commenting on eNCA's Facebook post, discussed Mashatile's visit to the area amid a protest.

Leo Pol said:

"Paul Mashatile is fooling himself. Ramaphosa will elect Motdepe as the next president of South Africa."

Desire van der Merewe said:

"They are tired of the empty promises."

Michael Mpisi said:

"The place looks dirty and there is poor service delivery."

Brasnford Sikhosana said:

"The State Security Agency and SASRIA are aware of the boiling and imminent instability ready to burst, yet politicians are still competing to dip their hands in securing tenders before they lose power."

Piet Badenhorst said:

"The ANC betrayed you all."

