Residents of Kliptown Square embarked on protest action to prevent City Power from disconnecting illegal connections

Some members of the public resorted to burning tyres and rubbish and tyres, while others aggressively confronted the police

South Africans bashed community members for their behaviour when they were in the wrong in the first place

GAUTENG - Tensions are rising in Kliptown Square after officials from City Power attempted to disconnect illegal connections in the area.

City Power officials and members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) descended on the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (JOSHCO) in Kliptown Square on 29 January 2025, tackling bypassed electricity and meters.

Residents outrage with City Power’s actions

Residents of the JOSHCO complex were not happy with the actions of City Power and the SAPS, attempting to stop them from carrying out their duties.

Residents attempted to block off the entrance and even tried to force the gates closed to keep officials out. Some claimed that City Power disconnected their electricity even though they were compliant.

Disconnection efforts fail as protest intensifies

Officials were forced to retreat as the situation turned chaotic. Tyres and rubbish were burnt, while some people also confronted police aggressively.

Officials then had to halt operations, promising to have a meeting with community leaders to allow people to voice their grievances before disconnection operations continue.

City Power has been intent on clamping down on problem customers of late. On 5 November 2024, a Malawian national was arrested for allegedly tampering with a meter in Alexandra.

10 days later, City Power disconnected 10 businesses in Lenasia that owed over R60 million in unpaid bills.

Social media unhappy with residents’ behaviour

The protest sparked mixed reactions online, but many South Africans criticised the way residents handled the matter.

Carl Kumst said:

“And then we wonder why we don't progress in this country 🤔. Burning things because you broke the law.”

@Koefie55 added:

“Give them free rubber bullets. Scum criminals.”

@KgoshiKgwadi stated:

“The sense of entitlement.”

@hlubizer placed the blame elsewhere:

“Eskom is failing to do this because they chose the cowardly way out of it. They choose blanket punishments which affect paying customers. A useless bunch.”

@Bronx_wrangler asked:

“But why? If you don’t pay, then you don’t get the service. What’s the problem?”

@DesireTablai noted:

“Where's the police to assist City Power? If you don't pay, you must be cut off.”

@HectorMphephu said:

“SAPS get disrespected in this country. Sometimes I wish they would handle things like in the US.”

@MLANDO60870174 stated:

“South Africans do not have respect for the law. But if you can bring one cow, no one will be pointing fingers at that cow like they are doing to these law enforcement officers.”

120 homes disconnected at Kliptown Square

It's not the first time that City Power descended on the JOSHCO flats to target customers who bypassed their meters.

Briefly News reported that the power utility descended on the area on 16 January to disconnect 120 homes.

City Power removed meters that were tampered with, as well as the circuit breakers, so customers couldn't reconnect.

