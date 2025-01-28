Five Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) fighters were arrested following protests at the uMhlathuze Municipality

The Red Berets promised that there would be more protest action unless the council met their demands

South Africans slammed the party members for their conduct, accusing them of being bullies and hooligans

The EFF has promised more protests at the uMhlathuze Municipality despite the arrests of five of their members. Image: @EFFKZN (X)/ Darren Stewart

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not backing down in the uMhlathuze municipal area, despite the arrest of five of its members.

The five men, including KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Mongezi Thwala, were handed themselves over to police after the city pressed charges against them with police.

They were charged following a protest at the municipal offices on 23 January 2025 where EFF members attempted to prevent a council meeting from taking place, destroying a glass door and assaulting a security guard in the process.

EFF members face numerous charges

The five members appeared in the Richards Bay Magistrates Court on Monday, 27 January, charged with contravening the gatherings act, assault and damage to municipal infrastructure.

The members were charged with assault after video footage captured them manhandling and strangling a security guard who tried to stop them from entering the municipal building. You can watch that video HERE.

The matter was stood down until Tuesday, 28 January, with the prosecution stating that they were not opposed to them getting bail.

EFF members remain defiant

Speaking outside the courtroom following the first appearance, the party’s Provincial Secretary Nkululeko Ngubane said they were not apologetic for their actions. Ngubane himself has been in the news recently after he fired his personal assistant for attending the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s celebrations.

He added that they would continue to disrupt council meetings until their demands are met. The party wants three of its expelled members removed from the council, arguing that they are now being used to give the other parties a majority.

Social media users weigh in on EFF’s stance

The party’s latest threats left South Africans annoyed, with many calling the members out for their conduct.

@FutureBite said:

“EFF followers think they own South Africa🤞🏾.”

@Umalumewabantu added:

“They're frustrated like their cult leader.”

@nkomo_qiniso stated:

“Some people, you just don’t expect anything else from them. I honestly don’t think there is anyone who is surprised by this.”

@BhekzinMabele said:

“Hooligans of this party. It’s their thing. Even here at X, they bully everyone but lose elections.”

@andre_venter added:

“So much for being the disciplined vanguards. Maybe this is how they get disciplined?”

@Zu7Guluva said:

“They learned from their domkop.”

@lufuno_muk98382 stated:

“They are rude, arrogant, and violent in the name of revolution.”

