The uMhlathuze Municipality is laying criminal charges against members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

EFF members descended on the municipality and destroyed the glass security door as well as assaulted security guards

South Africans slammed the party's members for their behaviour and called for action to be taken against those involved

The uMhlathuze Municipality is opening criminal cases against EFF members who caused chaos in the municipal building, and South Africans are glad. Image: Ivan Pantic/ @EFFKZN (X)

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – The uMhlathuze Municipality is opening criminal cases against a group of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protesters who caused damage at the municipal building in Richards Bay.

The Red Berets promised to occupy the council chamber on Thursday, 24 January 2025 but did more than that.

EFF members are accused of destroying municipal property and assaulting municipal workers during their siege on the municipality, which was only broken up by the intervention of the police.

EFF members descended on the municipality to disrupt a council meeting in progress. Image: @EFFKZN

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

uMhlathuze Mayor reflects on EFF's actions

Reflecting on the drama that unfolded at the council’s chamber, Mayor Xolani Ngwezi described it as “reckless hooliganism and a disorganised illegal violent protest.”

“The mob violently broke entry glass doors, assaulted municipal security personnel and vandalised municipal property. Such actions are not only a direct attack on municipal infrastructure, which is classified as a key point under government protection, but they also instilled fear and distress among municipal staff,” the Mayor said.

Why EFF descended on uMhlathuze Municipality

The party promised to occupy the council chambers before a meeting until three of its former members were removed from the council.

After the 2021 local government elections, the EFF secured six council seats, but in 2023 they expelled three councillors from the party. The Red Berets claimed that the three members were not removed from the council and were used to give the IFP majority to the council.

The party has now promised to make the municipality ungovernable until the members are removed.

South Africans criticise EFF

Social media users voiced disgust that party members would destroy property to get their way, with many calling for them to be punished.

Siyabonga Trevs Nxasana said:

“The evidence was there caught on the cameras. They need to be arrested. We can't tolerate such behaviour.

Adil Gur added:

“This is a norm with the EFF due to no action being taken against these hooligans.”

Jane du Preez said:

“Good response. Let's see if prosecution takes place.”

Nakih Nakie stated:

“😳 They were totally wrong. In today's society, we encourage constructive conflict and respect. Therefore, they should be held accountable and face the consequences for their actions😳.”

Themba Shabangu added:

“They must make sure they are all arrested.”

Thembile Ndanda said:

“I don't see the EFF ruling this country because of its behaviour.”

Elvis Ace stated:

“The only thing they are good at🤞. That's why well-educated politicians left this useless up to no good barbaric nonsense party. Tsk EFF.”

George Koekemoer stated:

“Barbaric behaviour is all that they're good at.”

Pholoba BN simply said:

“Hooligans.”

EFF threatens mass protest action

Briefly News reported that Julius Malema threatened that his party could take to the streets and enact mass protest action.

Malema warned on 15 December 2024 that protests would take place in the country's streets if the BELA Act wasn't signed.

President Ramaphose signed the act but delayed the implementation of clauses 4 and 5 due to concerns raised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News