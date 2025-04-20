SAPS To Investigate Deputy President Paul Mashatile Assassination Attempt
- The South African Police Service will investigate an alleged assassination attempt of deputy president Paul Mashatile
- The police and the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) launched an investigation into an alleged shooting incident involving Mashatile's official car
- It's alleged that the car was shot at three times while he was on his way from the African National Congress's National Executive Committee (NEC) recent missing
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
PRETORIA — The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) have joined forces to investigate an attempt on the life of Deputy President Paul Mashatile earlier this month.
What happened to Paul Mashatile?
According to City Press, Mashatile was travelling on the N12 from Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 31 March 2025 after the African National Congress (ANC) held its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which began on 28 March. While driving on the N12, the car he was in was allegedly shot at three times.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mashatile's spokesperson Keith Khoza confirmed that the shooting took place. The matter was reported to the head of the PPU. He said the PPU did not return fire because it prioritised getting Mashatile out of the area and to safety. Khoza also remarked that Mashatile's office did not want to jeopardise the investigation by divulging details about the incident.
What you need to know about Paul Mashatile
- In February, Mashatile promised ANC supporters in Khayelitsha during the party's birthday celebration that the party would win voters back to it
- ANX veteran Tokyo Sexwale said he hoped Mashatile became the next president of the country
- Mashatile went viral in March after a video of him and his wife having fun with friends trended on social media
South Africans react to assassination attempt
Netizens commenting on @City_Press's X post shared their views on the assassination attempt.
Nadia Polony said:
"When thieves fall out, bullets fly."
Mr Mo asked:
"Do you want us to believe that a DP with a full-blown armoured car and the presidential protection unit was shot at on thew road?"
Karabo Innocent Minatisa said:
"GNU founders hate him with a passion. they are determined to eliminate his presence by 2027 and to install a successor whom they can control to replace Cyril."
Mokgaga asked:
"Could we be witnessing Trump's style in motion? Well, the sequence of events will tell as we go into elections."
Odwa said:
"I wish them a very endless investigation without any leads. We also get the same treatment."
Paul Mashatile takes a jab at Helen Zille
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mashatile took a swipe at Democratic Alliance Federal Chair Helen Zille in January. He questioned whether the DA leader knew where Khayelitsha was.
Mashatile spoke during the ANC's 113th birthday celebrations. He accused the DA of neglecting poorer communities like Khayelitsha in the Western Cape.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za