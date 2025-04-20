The South African Police Service will investigate an alleged assassination attempt of deputy president Paul Mashatile

The police and the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) launched an investigation into an alleged shooting incident involving Mashatile's official car

It's alleged that the car was shot at three times while he was on his way from the African National Congress's National Executive Committee (NEC) recent missing

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Paul Mashatile's vehicle was shot at three times. Image: Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) have joined forces to investigate an attempt on the life of Deputy President Paul Mashatile earlier this month.

What happened to Paul Mashatile?

According to City Press, Mashatile was travelling on the N12 from Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 31 March 2025 after the African National Congress (ANC) held its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which began on 28 March. While driving on the N12, the car he was in was allegedly shot at three times.

Mashatile's spokesperson Keith Khoza confirmed that the shooting took place. The matter was reported to the head of the PPU. He said the PPU did not return fire because it prioritised getting Mashatile out of the area and to safety. Khoza also remarked that Mashatile's office did not want to jeopardise the investigation by divulging details about the incident.

Paul Mashatile survived an assassination attempt. Image: Tebogo Letsie/City Press/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Paul Mashatile

South Africans react to assassination attempt

Netizens commenting on @City_Press's X post shared their views on the assassination attempt.

Nadia Polony said:

"When thieves fall out, bullets fly."

Mr Mo asked:

"Do you want us to believe that a DP with a full-blown armoured car and the presidential protection unit was shot at on thew road?"

Karabo Innocent Minatisa said:

"GNU founders hate him with a passion. they are determined to eliminate his presence by 2027 and to install a successor whom they can control to replace Cyril."

Mokgaga asked:

"Could we be witnessing Trump's style in motion? Well, the sequence of events will tell as we go into elections."

Odwa said:

"I wish them a very endless investigation without any leads. We also get the same treatment."

