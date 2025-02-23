The African National Congress was given major side-eye after Deputy President Paul Mashatile made promises

He said that the party was committing to winning South Africans' hearts in the 2026 local government elections

South Africans were disinterested and roasted the party, accusing it of being the sole reason for the country's woes

NORTHERN CAPE – The African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile said the former ruling party will fight to restore favour among the voters in the build-up to the 2026 local government elections.

Mashatile makes promises

According to SABC News, Mashatile was speaking at the party's 113th Birthday celebrations at the Nama Khoi Municipality in the Northern Cape on 23 February 2025. He stressed that the party's renewal is a necessary priority. Mashatile added that the government must speedily act to address the water challenges the Northern Cape faces.

Mashatile congratulates ANC by-election results

Mashatile, who is also the Government of National Unity's deputy president, applauded the ANC in the province for winning a ward during the by-elections that took place on 4 December 2024.

How did the ANC perform during the elections?

The ANC lost its majority for the first time since 1999 when it gained a majority. It received just over 40% of the national vote during the 2024 general elections and it was compelled to enter into a coalition government with the Democratic Alliance and other parties including the Freedom Front Plus, the Patriotic Alliance and the United Democratic Movement.

During the party's 113th celebration rally held in Khayelitsha in Cape Town, party president Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that the party was in an existential crisis after its dismal electoral performance and outlined key priorities the party will focus on to renew itself.

What you need to know about the ANC

The ANC's National Executive Committee met in January to discuss the fate of its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal branches

This was because both provinces entered into Governments of Provincial Unity after losing the majority during the elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the party elected to reconfigure the provinces' structures

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News's Facebook page had no interest in the party's renewal plans.

George Motaung asked:

“How can you renew the party with the very same old corrupt and incompetent pensioners, continually reshuffling them?”

Patrick Mapholisa said:

“I don't think you will gain confidence again.ANC cannot govern alone. People don't trust you.”

Mkhari Themba said:

“There's a need for a brain check for those who still believe the ANC is working for the poor.”

Harrison Sieda said:

“It's too late. A lot of damage has been done, and multiple smaller parties have emerged. ANC is on borrowed time.”

Moketi Lentz said:

“Public confidence but you're failing the very public that put you in power. Let people vote the ANC out.”

Panyaza Lesufi survives ANC reconfiguration

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng Premier and the ANC's former provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi retained a position of power after the ANC reconfigured the Gauteng structures. The party's decision to reconfigure the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal branches came after they performed poorly at the elections.

Lesufi was appointed the province's co-convenor alongside Johannesburg's former mayor Amos Masondo. In KwaZulu Natal, Siboniso Duma also survived the chop, while the party's former provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo was shown the door.

