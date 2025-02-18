The African National Congress has reconfigured its leadership and made drastic changes to its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal structures

Its Gauteng structure's former chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has appointed co-convenor alongside former mayor Amos Masondo

In KwaZulu-Natal, Jeff Radebe is the province's convenor and Bheki Mtolo has been left out in the cold

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Panyaza Lesufi is the ANC's new co-convenor in Gauteng. Images: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen, Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The African National Congress's (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng structures have been reconfigured after they faced disbandment. Members of the old order have been reshuffled and others have been cast out.

How did the ANC reconfigure its GP structures?

According to TimesLIVE, Johannesburg's former mayor Amos Masondo has been appointed alongside former Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi as convenors of the provincial task team. Social Development MEC Tasneem Motara, who was the deputy provincial secretary, is the province's new fundraiser. Former MP Hope Papo was appointed as the coordinator. The ANC is expected to announce the new leadership officially on 18 February 2025.

Who is the new ANC KZN leadership?

Former police minister and the party's ex-head of policy, Jeff Radebe, is the party's new provincial coordinator in the KwaZulu-Natal province and the previous provincial chairperson, Social Development MEC Siboniso Duma will be his deputy. Bheki Mtolo, the provincial secretary, has been removed from leadership positions.

Why did the ANC reconfigure its structures?

The party's provincial structures faced the axe after a dismal electoral performance during the 2024 general elections. The ANC lost its majority for the first time since 1999. The party performed poorly in the two provinces and both provincial structures were forced to form governments of provincial unity.

Siboniso Duma is KwaZulu-Natal's new deputy convener after the ANC's reconfiguration. Image: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about ANC provincial structures

South Africans on new leadership

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook page were not confident in the ANC's choice of leadership.

John Mfanafuthi Radebe said:

"It still does not come to their attention that the problem is their poor governance."

Matured Democracy said:

"The decline of the ANC is not about provincial leadership but corruption, which has been the main downfall of the ANC."

elekanyani Mauba said:

"Politics is dirty. Cyril is choosing his brother-in-law to run things on his behalf in Gauteng."

Melwyn Ward said:

"Bringing back pensioners. Another brother-in-law to the president."

Leset Khutso said:

"The ANC has lost direction. They don't know what their problems are and how to solve them."

Gauteng ANC defends its electoral performance

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC in Gauteng said it did everything in its power to prevent electoral decline in the province. This was after the party lost its majority in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The party's provincial spokesperson Lesego Makhubele spoke about the party's efforts.

"We did everything humanly possible to try and address the challenges that would have led to the electoral decline, which included loadshedding and water shortages and many other problems," he said.

Source: Briefly News