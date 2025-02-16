President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the African Union's new leadership which was elected at the AU Summit

Ramaphosa attended the summit in Addis Ababa and expressed hope that the new leaders would work to find solutions to the continent's problems

Netizrns slammed African leadership and some questioned whether the AU would find lasting solutions for Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa was at the African Union Summit. image: GCIS

Source: Original

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa is chuffed that the African Union (AU) elected new leaders he believes are noretha capable of tackling the issues the African continent faces.

Who are the new AU leaders?

The Summit was hosted at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on 15 February 2025. Angolan president João Lourenço was voted as the chairperson of the AU, and he succeeds Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. Djibouti's foreign minister, Mahmoud ali Youssouf was elected the AU Commission's new chairperson.

Ramaphosa on new AU leaders

The president praised the leadership. He said it was a good outcome which will continue to unite the continent. He said there would be progress in the discussions. The summit also discussed how important addressing historical injustices in the continent was.

Cyril Ramaphosa's latest activities

Ramaphosa recently attended the Southern African Developing Community- East African Community Summit to discuss finding solutions to end the conflict in the DRC

The president of the European Commission Antonio Costa praised Ramaphosa's leadership and affirmed the EU's commitment to South Africa

Ramaphosa also officiated the ceremony where the remains of the 14 soldiers who died in Goma, DRC were handed over to their families

President Cyril Ramaphosa voted at the AU Summit. Image: GCIS

Source: Original

Netizens distrust African leadership

Social media users commenting on SABC News's Facebook page were not hopeful that the leadership would make a difference.

Likhaya Kata said:

"As African youth, we should notrely on politics but practicalrevolution. We must work hard."

Eliy Iliyas Sembo said:

"The major challenge we have as Afican citizens is the leaders."

Albert Muradzikwa said:

"Can you please highlight any African challenge thatwastackled by the AU?"

Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick said:

"They talk too much with zero action. We need decisiveleaders like Ibrahim Traore."

Mulaudzi Mphephu asked:

"Another AU Summit, but are there ever any fruitful decisions implemented?"

