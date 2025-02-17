Former South African President Nelson Mandela's grandchild has embarked on his political career

He joined the Economic Freedom Fighters because of the party's policies on land and service delivery and because he was disillusioned with the former ruling party

South Africans had mixed feelings as some appreciated his decision and others questioned why he chose the EFF

Mayibuye Mandela, seen with EFFSC president Sihle Lonzi, joined the EFF. Image: Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans were left with different opinions after former statesman Nelson Mandela's great-grandson Mayibuye Mandela followed in Madiba's footsteps and became a politician. He joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Why did Mandela join the EFF?

According to TimesLIVE, Mandela was never affiliated with any political party, although this changed after he decided to join the EFF. The party's policies on land, free quality education, housing and sanitation and healthcare influenced his decision to don a red beret. He said South Africa does not need empty promises and tired slogans. He said the Economic Freedom Fighters speak to the masses' lived reality.

Disillusioned with the ANC

Mandela also expressed his disillusionment with the African National Congress (ANC), the party of which his great-grandfather was the leader. He slammed the ANC and said that it is a barrier to true freedom. He will be active in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng and said he could no longer sit idly as the ANC does not deliver its intended promises.

Mayibuye Mandela is now a member of the EFF. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What South Africans said

South Africans commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook had different views.

Mputlane Radi said:

"EFF be losing world-class players in the political spectrum and welcoming castle league players. This guy is using his surname for influence but he has zero political acumen."

Mohau Mofokeng said:

"You're confirming that your grandfather sold us out."

Khanyisa Phaweni said:

"He wants position that he did not even workfor. I hope they accept him as a member snd given special treatment."

Lifa el Patron Mageba said:

"He won't last in our organisation."

Orlando Cliff Mphafudi asked:

"How can one join a dying party?"

