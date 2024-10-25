The former Public Protector and member of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Busi Mkhwebane, joined the MK Party

She announced her resignation from the EFF and said that politics was not her forte and she was still learning

However, she joined the MK Party and South Africans were not surprised by the decision, with some roasting her

Busi Mkhwebane went from the EFF to the MKP.

JOHANNESBURG - Busi Mkhwebane has joined the MK Party, following in the footsteps of Floyd Shivambu, the former deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Busi Mkhwebane joins MKP

The party held a press briefing to announce that Mkhwebane and former African National Congress' KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Committee member Will Mchunu joined the MK Party. Mkhwebane has been announced as the party's convenor in Mpumalanga.

A rising amount of EFF members left the party to join the MK Party in an exodus of members, political analysts predicted. Mkhwebane followed the footsteps of former deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi, who also joined the MK Party.

South Africans not shocked

Netizens discussing Mkhwebane's move to the MK Party were not surprised.

Transporter said:

"It's a circus in Parliament, I tell you."

Mr Dick said:

"One thing I respect about Busisiwe Mkhwebane is the woman knows how to secure her bag. She was lying when leaving the EFF that she needed to spend time with family."

Prime Hater said:

"Thought she wanted to spend time with the family."

Erna Westdyk said:

"As if this is a surprise. No breaking news whatsoever."

Maso Nqawe said:

"Welcomed and already given the whole province. Were there no leaders in MK before she joined?"

Nomfundiso Makhuboni asked:

"Hebanna, didn't she say she wanted to spend time with her family?"

