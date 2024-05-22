Many South African celebrities have shown their interest in politics and which party they stand with

This includes big Mzansi celebrities like Papa Penny, whom no one thought that they would have an interest in politics

Briefly News has complied a list of all those prominent people in showbiz that have ventured into politics

Felix Hlophe, Papa Penny and Tshepo are some celebs who joined the MK Party. Image: @don_dada, @timeslive, @felixhophe

Source: UGC

The South African political landscape is full of drama, thrillers, and twists and turns. Over the past few months, several celebrities have disclosed who they stand by and will vote for on election day, Wednesday, 29 May 2024. Briefly News looks at those who have joined the newly formed MK Party.

1. Felix Hlophe

Famous comedian Felix Hlope has joined the long list of celebrities who have joined the rising MK Party. Hlope is allegedly a devoted party member and is travelling far and wide to show support for the party leader, Jacob Zuma.

According to TimesLIVE, comedian Felix Hlope is ready to vote for the MK Party in the upcoming elections.

2. Tshepo "Don Dada" Pitso

Recently, influencer and community activist Tshepo Pitso, popularly known as Material Don Dada, has decided to venture into politics and join the MK Party.

In a video posted on TikTok by the uMkhonto weSizwe official account, Pitso shared why he decided to join the political party. He also emphasised change and said that other young people should join him in voting for the MK Party as the ANC has run its course.

3. Papa Penny

The third celebrity that has allegedly joined the MK Party is none other than Papa Penny.

According to a poster shared on X (Twitter) by user @RebelNews_, the iconic singer has been unveiled as one of the famous faces to join the rally slated to take place at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May.

4. Zulu Boy

The MK party recruited actor and musician Zulu Boy as a member of the MK Creative Council. Though the news didn't come as a surprise to many netizens, others were shocked after the news and gossip page MDNews posted about this on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"ZuluBoy has joined MK Party and is a member of the MK Creative Council."

Famous people that joined the EFF

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote about celebrities and well-known public figures who joined the EFF.

These included the former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane, Trompies founder and musical producer Eugene Mthethwa, actor Fana Mokoena and musician Ringo Madlingozi.

