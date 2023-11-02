Famous Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters Including Busi Mkhwebane, Eugene Mthethwa and 3 More
From renowned musicians, music producers and actors to a former public protector, a list of notable celebrities have joined the Economic Freedom Fighters and have found their political home with the Red Berets. But who are they, when and why did they join? Briefly News takes a look at the most famous of the EFF’s faces and the day they donned the iconic red.
1. Busisiwe Joyce Mkhwebane
Busi Mkhwebane, the former public protector, shocked the nation when she joined the Economic Freedom Fighters late this year. This is even though the EFF has been unfriendly to her when she was the public protector. According to Daily Maverick, Mkbhwebane joined the EFF allegedly to continue fighting for the poor and marginalised.
2. Brian Sindile “Ringo” Madlingozi
Ringo Madlingozi, a legendary musician who graced the local and international stage with his fantastic voice, is a staunch member of parliament for the Red Berets. Ringo joined the EFF in 2020 because of the first of their Seven Cardinal Pillars, which is the expropriation of land without compensation. He revealed in an interview with Power FM that the party spoke a language he understood.
3. Fana Mokoena
Veteran actor Fana Mokoena joined the EFF in 2013. He served as the party’s Member of Parliament for a few years before stepping down from his role. He revealed in an interview with The Mail and Guardian that he joined the party to fix things. He recently spoke out against a coalition government.
4. Eugene Mthethwa
Trompies member and legendary Kwaito producer Eugene Mthethwa surprised many when he was sworn in this year as a member of parliament for the EFF. When he was sworn in in June, he promised to fight for the rights of the arts sector in parliament.
5. Linda Sibiya
Former Ukhozi FM presenter Linda Sibiya joined the party in October after dumping the ANC. He did not give reasons as to why he joined the party.
Busi Mkhwebane calls for Zuma to join EFF
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that EFF member of parliament Busi Mkhwebane urged former President Jacob Zuma to join the EFF.
Mkhwebane recently joined the Red Berets after being ousted from the Public Protector’s office. She revealed that she joined the party to keep fighting for the rights of the poor and marginalised.
South Africans had a mouthful to say about her view and shut her down, accusing her of running her mouth like party leader Julius Malema.
