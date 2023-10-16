Former Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is now a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

Mkhwebane made the announcement at a media briefing and shared what motivated her decision on Monday afternoon

Many South Africans were stunned by Mkhwebane's political move after her rocky past with the EFF

Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a media briefing and EFF supporter at FNB stadium.

Source: Getty Images

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made a surprising announcement during a press briefing in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga on Monday.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane joins EFF

She revealed that she has joined Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) but is not seeking political positions within the party.

Mkhwebane highlighted her commitment to championing the rights of the underprivileged, a core principle she upheld during her tenure as the Public Protector.

Busisiwe's tenure as Public Protector

The advocate's term as the country's fourth Public Protector ended early just one month ago.

She is the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to be impeached by Parliament, reported EWN.

SA weighs in on political decision

This move to align with the EFF was met with mixed reactions by South Africans, and many are wondering how the decision will impact her future.

See some of the comments below:

@_Zwoluga said:

"She has been a member for some time. "

@TheOldCootBiker asked:

"Do we know when Jacob and his daughter are joining the EFF? This would be very good news."

@uncle_dior_ stated:

"The same EFF that didn't want anything to do with her when she was appointed. They even called her names, and said she was a spy.They called her a Gupta protector."

@Fanie7231 tweeted:

"Breaking news EFF member for 2 years."

@maseti_phumlani wrote:

"She must go straight to parliament."

Source: Briefly News