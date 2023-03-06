President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled the Cabinet, and his delayed announcement came with a few surprises

Ramaphosa appointed Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as the Minister of Electricity and Paul Mashatile as the Deputy President

Nathi Mthethwa and Lindiwe Sisulu are some of the officials who have lost their positions as ministers

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new National Executive. Image: Brenton Geach/Getty and @NdzaviDerrick/Twitter

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night the changes to his Cabinet after he kept South Africans waiting for an hour and a half.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was named as the new electricity minister and will be responsible for reducing the severity of loadshedding and implementing the Energy Action Plan.

Paul Mashatile was chosen as the Deputy President and is replacing David Mabuza who resigned from his position, reported BusinessTech.

Nathi Mthethwa was axed as the new Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture and replaced with Zizi Kodwa. Patricia de Lille will be taking the reigns from Lindiwe Sisulu as the Minister of Tourism.

See list of new Ministers and Deputy Ministers below:

SA citizens react to Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement

@PapaKat1 wrote:

"Ramaphosa is a useless coward."

@Mfundoyakhe_S shared:

"It is not about age but competence. Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is now responsible for Youth and Women Affairs in the country."

@Nelson_Malinga stated:

"Isn't it ironic that we expect Kgosientsho to keep the lights on?"

@NatashaMarrian said:

"The story here is who stayed: Bheki Cele as minister of police is deeply problematic. Huge mistake."

@ThulitotheTop mentioned:

"Jamnandas has the country’s secrets for real."

@ferialhaffajee shared:

"After almost 30 years, Lindiwe Sisulu is out of Cabinet. She loses her role as Tourism Minister to Patricia de Lille."

@LavellMorris tweeted:

"A 74-year-old appointed to be responsible for Youth Affairs."

