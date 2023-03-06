ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has not taken kindly to former deputy president David Mabuza keeping his paramilitary salary

Mashaba said it's inconceivable for Mabuza to continue earning R3 million a year while 54% of South Africans live below the food-poverty line

David Mabuza bowed out as the deputy president of South Africa on Tuesday, 28 February 2023

JOHANNESBURG -The news of former deputy president David Mabuza keeping his salary has elicited the ire of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba said that it was unbelievable that Mabuza would be keeping his R3 million annual salary (R250K a month), VIP protection and a variety of other perks despite quitting as DP before his term ended.

Mashaba demands Parliament reports why Mabuza deserves to continue receiving R3m salary and perks

The ActionSA leader finds it inconceivable that Mabuza will enjoy the DP perks at the expense of taxpayers when 54% of South Africans live in poverty, TimesLIVE reported.

Mashaba has demanded that Parliament provide SA taxpayers with a report about the former DP's contributions towards receiving all the perks.

Mabuza vacated the deputy president position after handing in a resignation letter to Parliament on Tuesday, 28 February.

President Cyril Ramaphosa accepts David Mabuza's resignation

The former DP indicated his desire to resign to make way for ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile in December 2022. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa asked Mabuza to hold off his resignation until the president could make the necessary arrangements.

The presidency released a statement on 1 March acknowledging and accepting Mabuza's resignation.

In the statement, President Ramaphosa extended his gratitude and appreciation to Mabuza for five years of "exceptional service".

Ramaphosa said:

“The Deputy President has undertaken the responsibilities of his office with dedication. I am grateful for the support he has provided to me throughout his term and for the leadership, he has provided to the work of government.”

Ramaphosa has yet to announce who will take the reins as Deputy President of South Africa from Mabuza.

South Africans believe David Mabuza is entitled to the same perks as other deputy presidents before him

South Africans don't think Mabuza's retirement perks are a big deal. Below are some comments:

@The_Kundun claimed:

"Mara Herman, you prove every day that you are dumb. This is practised globally and has been happening way before David Mabuza."

@Tessa_Dooms added:

"That's the same for Zuma though and Mothlante."

@drngwane asked:

"And which former deputy president is not getting that?"

@NneteKeNnete commented:

This is nothing compared to apartheid beneficiaries who are still enjoying the perks of apartheid."

