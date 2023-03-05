President Cyril Ramaphosa's fitness to hold office is being questioned and many are wondering if he broke another oath of his office

A legal expert said Ramaphosa has created a negative public perception by attending an ankole auction

SA citizens on social media were stunned that the president put the Cabinet reshuffle on hold to fulfil his private engagement

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Legal experts claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa might have broken another oath of office. Image: Siphiwe Sibeko and Mike Hutchings

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - President Cyril Ramamphosa is in hot water after he was spotted at an ankole cattle auction on Friday.

The country was shocked by trending pictures of Ramaphosa and his guests after it was reported that Ramaphosa was recovering from exhaustion.

The president was expected to address the nation on Thursday regarding the Cabinet reshuffle but was booked off work by doctors, reported TimesLIVE.

Legal expert says President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath

A legal expert, Mpumelelo Zikalala, told SABCNews that Ramaphosa being out and about was not a good look. He added that he might have violated another oath of his office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“When you agree to be the President or deputy or minister or deputy minister you can’t partake in any other activity which is going to put you in a conflict or create a perception that you may be furthering your interests."

Zikalala added that if Ramaphosa was well enough to attend an ankole trading auction then he could have given the speech.

SA citizens talk about Ramaphosa's attending private auction

Lazarus Makhubele mentioned:

"I think the president knows and understand the constitution of the republic very well."

Matshidiso Pule posted:

"That's how lawless we've become at the hands of these people. Who for all we know never take accountability for anything they do."

Wongalethu Mhlakaza stated:

"This guy has no respect for our constitution and the citizens of this country."

Senzo Mash wrote:

"The President knows exactly what he is doing and he knows what ever it takes ANC is behind him fully."

Ruan Van Der Merwe

"Yet our country is sinking. He has time to entertain cattle instead of serving his country we are busy drowning here."

Cabinet reshuffle postponed due to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s illness: “He’s exhausted and can’t talk”

In a related article, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's doctors have allegedly ordered him to rest after he recently fell ill. Ramaphosa's illness affects the cabinet reshuffle which was supposed to be announced on Thursday.

Sources close to President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the President is not feeling well. Ramaphosa's doctors said he had flu-induced exhaustion and they ordered him to rest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News