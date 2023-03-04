The highly-anticipated cabinet reshuffle has reportedly been postponed after Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly fell ill

Sources close to the President said he cancelled important engagements after catching a cold earlier this week

The news of the cabinet reshuffle was reportedly supposed to be announced on Thursday but the date has been pushed again

President Cyril Ramaphosa's doctors have allegedly ordered him to rest after he recently fell ill. Ramaphosa's illness affects the cabinet reshuffle which was supposed to be announced on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cancels all official engagements due to illness

Sources close to President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the President is not feeling well.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa's doctors said he had flu induced exhaustion and they ordered him to rest. Ramaphosa had to cancel important engagements due to the illness. The illness also means that the cabinet reshuffle announcement scheduled for Thursday has also been postponed.

A top government official confirmed that Ramaphosa is suffering from flu induced by exhaustion because he has been working extremely hard. The official further noted that the reshuffle will be delayed while the President gets better. The statement said:

"I’d rather keep the reshuffle delayed while he gathers strength. His doctors say it's flu caused by exhaustion. He just needs to rest and he will be fine."

President Ramaphosa allegedly loses voice due to the flu

A source close to the President said he is exhausted and can't talk because of the flu. The source said:

“He's exhausted. He can't talk, he doesn't have a voice. Remember, he has not rested since December. He only took a week when he was in Cape Town, but he was still receiving envoys.”

