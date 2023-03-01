Bheki Cele may not be the Minister of Police for long as speculation spreads before President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

The rumour mill claims that the police minister will be moved to the SA intelligence organs, the State Security Agency

The Presidency has promised that President Ramaphosa will reshuffle the cabinet in a matter of days

PRETORIA - Bheki Cele's time as Minister of Police may soon end as President Cyril Ramaphosa's imminent cabinet reshuffle draws closer.

Cyril Ramaphosa may remove Bheki Cele as Police minister in his cabinet reshuffle. Image: MARCO LONGARI & Victoria O'Regan

Source: Getty Images

There is speculation that South Africa is in for a new police minister, with the rumour mill claiming that Cele will take the reigns at the State Security Agency (SSA). The SSA is South Africa's intelligence organ.

Police minister's spokesperson says the rumours of Bheki Cele's transfer cannot be confirmed

The rumours have yet to be confirmed, however, and the police ministers spokesperson, Lirandzu Temba, said yes had no idea about Cele's fate because the reshuffle hasn't happened yet.

According to IOL, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi may take over from Cele as the new police minister.

President Ramaphosa to reshuffle cabinet in "a number of days", Presidency promises

South Africans are growing impatient about waiting for the cabinet reshuffle as Ramaphosa mulls over his options.

The Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya claimed the president would shake up his cabinet in a matter of days, TimesLIVE reported.

Magwenya said:

“There are vacancies in cabinet and we also now have a vacancy in the role of the deputy president, so there is a sense of urgency that the president fills those vacancies as soon as possible."

South Africans believe Bheki Cele heading up intelligence is the joke of the year

Here's how South Africans reacted to Cele's rumoured new position:

@chris_mboto

"Those riots showed us that Bheki Cele and Nosiviwe r not fit to be in our parliament. We don't want a reshuffling, we want ANC out."

@dirkfourie17 complained:

"That is the Modus Operandi..... Stuff up and you get redeployed."

@KevinGr16897773 added:

"Three words that shouldn't be used in the same sentence... Bheki Cele Intelligence."

@shybear_M claimed:

"Bheki Cele again? Anc is deliberately trying to lose power in 2024 there's no other logic."

@Princeoswag suggested:

"Bheki Cele should be moved to agriculture."

Opposition parties call for Bheki Cele to be axed as latest crime stats signify failed policing system

In another story, Briefly News reported that opposition parties intensified their calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to give Police Minister Bheki Cele the boot over SA's crime statistics.

Cele presented the latest quarterly crime stats on Friday, 17 January, which showed an alarming increase in crime rates between October and December 2022.

The statistics indicate the murders are at an alarming high, with 7 555 killings committed within the last three months of 2022, The Citizen reported.

