President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson said the Cabinet will be reshuffled in a matter of days

This announcement was made after David Mabuza resigned from his position as the deputy president

SA citizens on social media said they are eager to see what changes Ramaphosa will make in the upcoming days

The Presidency announced that a Cabinet reshuffle could take place in the next few days. Image: Rodger Bosch and Filip Singer

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - The office of the Presidency confirmed that South Africans should expect a Cabinet reshuffle in a few days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said David Mabuza's resignation has sped up the need to change things up in the executive.

Speaking to the media, Magwenya added that the deputy president post and vacant positions in the cabinet needed to be filled as soon as possible reported IOL.

Magwenya said a date and time will be announced when Ramaphosa is ready to make the announcement.

According to TimesLIVE, the country currently does not have a deputy president after Ramaphosa finally accepted Mabuza's resignation which was submitted on Tuesday.

Citizens react to the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle

Price Tlharini said:

"The only reason for the delay can be that no one wants to be appointed a Minister of Electricity in this stage 5 loadshedding."

Fran Swan asked:

"What does a number of days mean? It could be anything from 1 to upwards?"

Tebogo Mphahlele mentioned:

"Reshuffling and reinstating the same criminally implicated people in da state capture report."

Sabelo Mdaka added:

"Why not remove instead of reshuffling?"

Debbie Clifford posted:

"Where is this elusive Minister of Loadshedding? Lost in the dark?

Bongani Ngobeni commented:

"Lol he's still consulting, he can't make his own decisions."

Source: Briefly News