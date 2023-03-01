President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to get the ConCourt to set aside the controversial Phala Phala report

The report found that Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution and engaged in money laundering, which may be impeachable conduct

The apex court found that the president failed to make his case and unanimously dismissed Ramaphosa's application

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa failed his attempt to have the controversial Phala Phala report overturned after the Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed his application.

Ramaphosa approached the apex court seeking direct access to review the section 89 independent panel's findings in the report, News24 reported.

Independent panel finds that Cyril Ramaphosa may have broken anti-corruption laws

The section 89 panel investigated the theft of foreign currency from President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm and Ramaphosa's conduct following the burglary.

The panel found that the president may have violated the constitution and committed money laundering, which it recommended could be grounds for impeachment.

Cyril Ramaphosa wanted ConCourt to declare Phala Phala report unlawful

According to BusinessLIVE, Ramaphosa approached the court, asking it to declare the report unlawful and set it aside.

The apex court dismissed the application claiming that Ramaphosa failed to make a case.

The Constitutional Court's judgement means that President Ramaphosa's only other recourse is to approach the High Court to challenge the report.

South Africans debate what the ConCourt ruling on the Phala Phala report means

South Africans seem confused about what the ConCourt's dismissal of President Ramaphosa's application means.

Below are some comments:

@gmalau32 said:

"Ramaphosa has lost. If indeed he has lost SA is going to experience rain with a storm. This is not usual in SA for a President to lose a case."

@Bkoetle asked:

"What does this mean?"

@FarmUniq commented:

"Integrity Commission Report can now be presented as a final document because it was suspended pending the court outcome."

@MbongeniMk requested:

"Can someone explain this in simple English, please?"

@MashHorsepower clarified:

"I see people just comment without understanding what you are saying. The applicant here was Cyril Ramaphosa himself so this means Cyril Ramaphosa still has a case to answer on the Phala Phala saga."

