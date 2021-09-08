The ANC is asking its supporters not to write them off as they prepare to fully campaign for the local government elections

ANC's Jessie Duarte says the party will not have the assistance of its employees on the campaign trail these elections

Duarte says they will be relying on social media and ANC volunteers as well as candidate nominees to campaign

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress has come up with a new strategy to campaign for the upcoming local government elections without its staff members.

The ruling party's financial woes have meant that staff workers are currently on strike because of non-payment of their salaries for several months.

ANC's Jessie Duarte says the party will be relying on volunteers and candidates to campaign for local government elections. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Deputy secretary-general says that this time around, the party will be utilising volunteers and councillor candidates to hit the door-to-door campaign trail, according to EWN. Due to Covid-19 regulations, Duarte explains that the party will not be holding rallies.

According to the , Duarte stated that some of their volunteers have already started campaigning in some areas and the party plans to campaign all over the country, including in parts of the country the ANC does not have immense support.

“With all the ANC volunteers on the ground, we’re already starting to work. People have gone out already," said Duarte.

Duarte emphasised that the party's financial issues will not stop them from going out and getting support from all wards. She stated that they would be doing all they can, including sending messages to people as well as social media.

“We've also learned the value of this. Let’s wait and see, don't write us off just because we don't have money,” Duarte stated.

South Africans react to the ANC's door-to-door campaign plan

Twitter users shared their thoughts of the ANC plan to visit people in their homes to secure votes. Some people thought that the strategy was sound and effective while others thought the party should not even bother.

Here are some of the reactions:

@edward_sume said:

"ANC must adapt, lead the society with sober, clear mind or voetsek from power!!!! Our poor people are still trapped & chained in poverty, unemployment & homeless!!! End factions & appointment of foreign nationals syndicates, Chinese Harvard have no NDR legacy profile!!!"

@SiphoKolanisi1 said:

"Actioners making door to door without money yet in a successful manner."

@nicholashross said:

"Door to door with all new ANC tee shirts get yours absolutely free of charge "

@Tshepo36635986 said:

"@MYANC should just relax..nobody is voting for ANC this time around..ANC ain't winning nothing this time around..time for. change is....#bethechange"

@Cyfogetsi said:

"We writing you off because you have a lot of blood on your hands."

@MphembaRodger said:

"I pray you also don't afford T-shirts and see how you'll fool people."

ANC considers selling off assets to pay workers salaries, employees continue to protest

Briefly News previously reported that African National Congress staff workers have taken to the streets again to protest non-payment of wages for the past two months on Monday, 6 September.

ANC staffers went to Luthuli House to make their demands clear to the ruling party. In addition to unpaid salaries, workers are asking the ANC to practice fair labour practices, according to SABC News.

The ANC's severe financial crisis was scheduled to be tackled during the NEC Lekgotla over the weekend, but workers claim they have yet to hear anything, which prompted them to continue with the tools-down protest. Employees have not been working for the past 11 days.

