Disgruntled African National Congrees employees continue to protest against the party for unpaid salaries

The staff workers have not been paid their salaries by the ANC for over two months and they have stopped working until they get paid

The ruling party says it might be in a position where it will need to sell its assets in order to pay workers what is owed to them

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress staff workers have taken to the streets again to protest non-payment of wages for the past two months on Monday, 6 September.

ANC staffers went to Luthuli House to make their demands clear to the ruling party. In addition to unpaid salaries, workers are asking the ANC to practice fair labour practices, according to SABC News.

ANC says it considering selling assets to pay workers and third parties what is owed to them. Image: Waldo Swiegers

The ANC's severe financial crisis was scheduled to be tackled during the NEC Lekgotla over the weekend, but workers claim they have yet to hear anything which prompted them to continue with tools down protest. Employees have not been working for the past 11 days.

ANC says it will sell assets to pay salaries

While addressing workers gathered outside Luthuli House on Monday, the ANC has told their employees that in addition to the money received from the crowdfunding efforts, they will be selling off some of their assets to settle their salaries debt.

ANC media relations officer Dakota Legoete informed workers that the governing party had met and concluded to final pay workers what is due to them, according to IOL.

Selling of the ANC's assets will also help the party pay other parties they have not been able to pay due to cashflow issues as previously stated.

ANC asks South Africans for help, starts crowdfunding campaign

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress is in deep financial trouble, so much so that they have launched a crowdfunding campaign.

Recently, ANC employees went on strike after the ruling party failed to pay their salaries on time. The issue with paying salaries has been an issue for months.

According to IOL, the ANC's financial crisis started to become apparent in December 2019. Things seemed to have gotten better, however, between April and June 2021 the financial woes of the ruling party deepened.

In a letter to ANC staffers, Potgieter apologised to employees and stated that the party has never experienced such a situation in the past. He also thanked workers who continued to work despite not having received their salaries.

