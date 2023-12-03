Julius Malema expressed his confidence in the Economic Freedom Fighters' victory in the 2024 elections

Malema said aims to expand EFF's influence in the Frances Baard region during his speech in Kimberley

South Africans reacted to Malema's confidence with mixed reactions with some saying he is delusional

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressed party members in Kimberly, Northern Cape. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

KIMBERLEY - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is optimistic about the party's prospects in the 2024 elections.

He expressed confidence during a campaign address in Kimberley's Galeshewe Township.

Expanding influence in Frances Baard

While addressing party members, Malema outlined the EFF's campaign strategy, highlighting efforts to make inroads in the Frances Baard region around Kimberley.

He said his region, with over 120,000 registered voters not yet under EFF dominance, presents an opportunity for the party to strengthen its presence, reported SABCNews.

ANC's predicted decline

Malema supported his confidence by referencing a report from Ipsos, which indicated a decline in African National Congress (ANC) support below 40% in the 2024 elections. He emphasised this point by saying people who believe the ANC will win need serious medical checkups.

SA discuss Malema's bold claims

The EFF leader's bold claim about the upcoming elections sparked people's reactions on social media.

Read a few comments below:

Mahlogonolo Bonoko said:

"We will have a better government."

Mokotedi Mompati mentioned:

"The only wish is for them to remove the DA as the opposition in next year's national elections.

Danny Dlamini wrote:

"EFF have the leadership that thinks the same as ANC leadership. If EFF win it will be working to make themselves more wealthier than the citizens."

Malatji Musanda stated:

"Everyone is allowed to dream."

Sinovuyo Hobho commented:

"It's okay to dream, even Herman Mashaba is confident that he will be the president next year."

Nelson Cena added:

"My able president, long live!"

Julius Malema calls for clean election campaign

In another article, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on party members to uphold a clean election campaign, steering clear of violence and insults.

His statement follows a recent viral video showing EFF councillors in eThekwini involved in a physical altercation with council security guards.

Source: Briefly News