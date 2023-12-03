Cyril Ramaphosa Responds to High Court Ruling on Loadshedding From Dubai As Stage 4 Continues
- President Cyril Ramaphosa got into the recent High Court's decision about loadshedding in public facilities
- The High Court in Pretoria ruled that power cuts affecting essential services are unconstitutional
- The president gave his response while in Dubai for the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference and came during the continued initiation of stage 4 loadshedding
DUBAI - Cyril Ramaphosa gave his statement after a recent High Court ruling. The court concluded that the power cuts that affect public facilities are illegal.
The South African president took the High Court's ruling in stride. Many netizens were also complaining about the latest stage 4 loadshedding update.
Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on high court judgement
South Africa's head of state, Cyril Ramaphosa, gave his response to the judgement of the High Court in Pretoria. eNCA has declared that the government will ensure that hospitals and schools are not affected by loadshedding.
What did the Pretoria High Court say about loadshedding
According to the judge, loadshedding was caused by the failure of the state. The court concluded that power cuts that interrupt public facilities' service infringe on the basic rights of South Africans.
South Africa throws shade at president
Many people did not have any faith in a serious address. The president gave his statement while in Dubai for Cop28.
eNCA also reported that Stage 4 loadshedding would continue until 04 December 2023.
Cebo Bhele Makupula said:
"Pretending to be doing while in actual fact doing nothing, the 31 January will come and pass with zero action done."
Christiaan V Viljoen commented:
"Quickly to respond on court rulings because of blackouts, but when it comes to court rulings regarding corruption ,hes' quiet like a mouse."
Stephan Steyn wrote:
"Mr President, while you are at it, please do something to the "energy" of the police staff as well."
Mantini Walanga added:
"The high court must issue an order of arrest over this issue someone should be arrested for a long time for failing the nation."
Slindie Sithole was frustrated:
"We don't care anymore, but one thing for sure we'll meet next year, waiting patiently to cast my vote."
Briefly News previously reported that the presidency, in response to a rejected DA Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application seeking the release of performance assessments of cabinet ministers, said that these evaluations will remain confidential.
The reason cited is President Cyril Ramaphosa's concern that such information could be exploited as a political tool to cast his colleagues in a negative light, reported TimesLIVE.
During a press briefing in Cape Town, the Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya addressed queries about the potential public release of the document.
