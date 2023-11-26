Eskom Reduces Loadshedding From Stage 6 To Stage 4, SA Unhappy: “Makes No Difference”
- Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be reduced from stage 6 to stage 4 from Sunday at noon
- The power utility has been rolling out stage 6 consistently since Friday adding to people's frustration
- The stage 4 announcement failed to impress South Africans who said it was not enough to make a difference
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Briefly News Better Now.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom made an announcement on Sunday morning that from midday loadshedding will be reduced to stage 4.
Eskom releases statement
Eskom released a statement saying enforcing stage 6 load-shedding for a few days has allowed the company to replenish emergency reserves at its pumped storage and open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power stations.
Upcoming stages of loadshedding
As a result, load-shedding will be scaled back to stage 4 from 12pm until 5am on Monday. Thereafter, stage 3 will be in effect from 5am until 4pm on Monday, followed by a return to stage 4 from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.
Dedicated personal trainer uses money to motivate client to jog, TikTok video has people in stitches
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
See the post below:
SA calls out Eskom
Despite Eskom's update, people are voicing their frustration on social media. Several citizens claimed the state-owned company is not entirely transparent, because they believe that loadshedding was downgraded from stage 8 to stage 6.
See some of the comments below:
@goolammv said:
"You are lying. We have been on stage 8. You will be reducing this to stage 6."
@Constitution_94 mentioned:
"Mxm, who cares? This is just a PR exercise in preparation for Sputla Ramokgopa who will be holding a presser soon."
@b_sigidi asked:
"Are we supposed to be happy about this nonsense?"
@Azhar_Casoo wrote:
"This stage 6 and 8 look identical. Utter rubbish."
@Liz65251060 shared:
"My schedule remains the same either way. 5 outages, 10.5 hours on a Sunday! Change this schedule, you are literally ruining our lives!! "
@NokUrSelfOut added:
"Makes no difference so stop lying."
Eskom blames heatwave for stage 6 loadshedding
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Eskom announced the rolling out of Stage 6 load-shedding from Friday until 5 am on Monday.
The power utility cited a severe shortage of generating capacity and the necessity to replenish emergency reserves.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News