Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be reduced from stage 6 to stage 4 from Sunday at noon

The power utility has been rolling out stage 6 consistently since Friday adding to people's frustration

The stage 4 announcement failed to impress South Africans who said it was not enough to make a difference

Eskom announced that it will be implementing stage 4 loadshedding. Image: Waldo Swiegers and stock photo

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom made an announcement on Sunday morning that from midday loadshedding will be reduced to stage 4.

Eskom releases statement

Eskom released a statement saying enforcing stage 6 load-shedding for a few days has allowed the company to replenish emergency reserves at its pumped storage and open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power stations.

Upcoming stages of loadshedding

As a result, load-shedding will be scaled back to stage 4 from 12pm until 5am on Monday. Thereafter, stage 3 will be in effect from 5am until 4pm on Monday, followed by a return to stage 4 from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday.

SA calls out Eskom

Despite Eskom's update, people are voicing their frustration on social media. Several citizens claimed the state-owned company is not entirely transparent, because they believe that loadshedding was downgraded from stage 8 to stage 6.

@goolammv said:

"You are lying. We have been on stage 8. You will be reducing this to stage 6."

@Constitution_94 mentioned:

"Mxm, who cares? This is just a PR exercise in preparation for Sputla Ramokgopa who will be holding a presser soon."

@b_sigidi asked:

"Are we supposed to be happy about this nonsense?"

@Azhar_Casoo wrote:

"This stage 6 and 8 look identical. Utter rubbish."

@Liz65251060 shared:

"My schedule remains the same either way. 5 outages, 10.5 hours on a Sunday! Change this schedule, you are literally ruining our lives!! "

@NokUrSelfOut added:

"Makes no difference so stop lying."

Eskom blames heatwave for stage 6 loadshedding

The power utility cited a severe shortage of generating capacity and the necessity to replenish emergency reserves.

