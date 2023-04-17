Eskom has been accused of not being honest with the South African public about the implementation of loadshedding stages

The state-owned power utility claims that it did not implement Stage 8 rolling blackouts and capped loadshedding at Stage 6

South Africans are fed up with loadshedding and want the power utility to be honest about the stages

JOHANNESBURG - State-owned power utility Eskom has denied allegations that rolling blackouts went beyond Stage 6 last week.

This comes after TimesLIVE reported that the power utility secretly implemented Stage 8 loadshedding.

Eskom claims it only implemented Stage 6 loadshedding

According to EWN, energy analysts noticed that Eskom shed 7 000 megawatts off the national grid, which indicated that it went above Stage 6 and possibly implemented Stage 7 or higher on Thursday, 13 April.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena stated that on Thursday, Eskom implemented Stage 6 loadshedding and Stage 4 load curtailment.

Mokwena explained that load curtailment is intended to reduce consumption by large energy consumers.

Eskom implements Stage 6 until further notice

The state-owned power utility announced on Sunday that it would continue implementing Stage 6 rolling blackouts indefinitely.

Eskom stated that two generating units at Kriel Power Station and one at Koeberg were taken offline for repairs. It is also indicated that there has been a delay in returning units at Kendal, Medupi, Kriel and Tutuka power stations to the national grid.

Eskom added that experts were working around the clock to ensure these generation units were back in service.

South Africans frustrated with loadshedding

@goolammv said:

"We are on STAGE 8. Say it like it is. Current leadership is far worst than De Ruyter. De Ruyter was honest. Current leadership is trying to hide the corruption and sabotage. This is a major catastrophe and clearly the ANC government cannot fix this. SHAPE UP OR SHIP OUT."

@binxibooo said:

"So wait. We have a Minister of Electricity and no electricity. Now we need a Minister of Potholes."

@DrMkhumbulo2 said:

"Stage 6 on paper but reality is that loadshedding is currently at Stage 8 if not 10 where I reside."

@nellaf21 said:

"And the minister of loadshedding was so proud some were running at 70% capacity."

@tonnygerald said:

"We know it’s Stage 8."

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramakgopa says it’s going to be a difficult winter as Eskom struggles

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans will have to brace themselves for a cold and dark winter, says Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The minister warned citizens that this winter might be brutal as Eskom is expected to increase loadshedding stages.

Speaking in Pretoria East at the site electricity pylons were vandalised, Ramakgopa stated that Eskom is having difficulty keeping up with electricity demand due to multiple breakdowns.

