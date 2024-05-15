PA leader Gayton McKenzie has called on Home Affairs to deport the George Building Collapse victims swiftly

McKenzie said SA officials should not bother seeking emotional support for illegal foreign victims

South Africans agreed with him and said those services should be reserved for the locals first

PA's Gayton McKenzie calls for the immediate deportation of George Building Collapse victims. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has called for the immediate deportation of the George Building Collapse illegal foreign victims.

In a post on X, McKenzie responded to reports that officials were appealing for trauma counsellors proficient in Chewa, Portuguese, and their and said they should seek help in their own countries:

There is no confirmation of the illegality of the trapped workers

Last week, the Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, visited the families of the 44 workers who had remained unaccounted for.

During the visit, he requested families to provide documentation and photographs of their missing loved ones.

He said he intended to assist authorities in expediting the process of identifying victims, conducting investigations, and managing any claims that may arise.

"[Please provide] any documents you might have about your relative who might have been working here. We also heard that you’re pained by the fact that the employer [or] owner has not come to speak to you. We will try to help facilitate that.”

There have been allegations that a significant number of workers at the site were undocumented foreign nationals.

However, during a press briefing on Thursday, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, the deputy commissioner of the South African Police Service, refuted those claims.

"The investigation is ongoing. At this stage, we cannot confirm the presence of undocumented individuals among those trapped or rescued."

McKenzie, known for his hardline stance on immigration issues

McKenzie alleged that some of the workers involved in the tragedy were in the country illegally and, therefore, should be deported without delay.

According to City Press, In a statement that sparked controversy, Gayton McKenzie, leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), declared that should his party assume power after the forthcoming general elections, all undocumented foreign nationals residing in South Africa would be subject to mass deportation.

Addressing the media at a briefing in Cape Town, McKenzie, whose party has espoused an anti-immigration stance, asserted that the Western Cape had become a focal point for illegal immigrants in the nation.

Despite lacking evidence to substantiate his assertions, he alleged that foreign nationals comprised the majority of workers in the hospitality industry within the province.

Some South Africans agree with him

@Kat4Kubs said:

"Their embassies should provide that for them."

@Ndoda_special commented:

"Dankie, my leader, we don't care what they say RSA resources should be for South African people."

@Arron_banks added:

"People are dubbing @GaytonMcK the black Trump. The only SA politician to talk about deporting illegal immigrants, fighting crime & putting South Africa first! I saw Trump rallies first-hand, and Gayton is getting the same energy. 30,000 plus at the last one."

Patriotic Alliance says children of immigrants born in SA must go home

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Patriotic Alliance's deputy president and Gauteng Premier candidate, Kenny Kunene, slammed migrants.

The party's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, was responding to a question a community activist posed during an election discussion session in Sandton recently.

Kunene accused illegal migrant women of bribing nurses. He claimed they pay nurses R1000 for a bed so they can give birth in South Africa. South African women, on the other hand, sleep on the floor and wait to be attended.

