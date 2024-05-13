Tragedy strikes in George, Western Cape, as a building collapse claims 24 lives, with 28 still missing

Families of missing workers gather at George Town Hall as authorities work tirelessly to identify the deceased and missing

Police uncover gaps in information surrounding the tragic building collapse

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The death toll of the George building collapse has risen to 24, with 13 people hospitalized. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

The tragic event that occurred in George, Western Cape, has taken a graver turn as the number of people who have died as a result of the building collapse has risen to 24.

The region has been in a state of agony and confusion since the catastrophe, and 28 people are still missing as the community struggles to cope with the destruction.

In addition, thirteen survivors are still in hospitals getting treatment as they battle to survive this tragedy.

Fast-tracking the pathology process

In a statement, the George municipality noted that with the primary focus remaining on rescue operations, the Forensic Pathology Service (FPS) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are proactively working to streamline the identification process.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The aim is to provide closure to grieving families anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones.

Due to the building collapse, we are experiencing difficulties obtaining accurate names of missing or deceased individuals. We urgently request families who have lost contact with their loved ones to visit the George Civic Centre on York Street.

This will enable the Department of Social Development to collect detailed and precise information, ensuring that all records are accurately documented.

The next update is scheduled to be issued by 12 pm on 13 May 2024.

How many people were inside the collapsed George building

According to the Mail & Guardian Cele revealed that the contractors involved in the George Building Collapse are not forthcoming with information to aid with the police‘s investigation.

"We're currently investigating several discrepancies. As law enforcement, we've determined that there's uncertainty surrounding the exact number of individuals present here.

"The figures we do have account for those hospitalised, rescued, and, unfortunately, those who have passed away."

Cele urges George families to be patient while the investigation continues:

Miracle in George building collapse as worker survives

In a similar report, Briefly News noted that a man has been rescued in the George building collapse after being stuck under rubble for more than 118 hours.

The search has entered day six after the almost complete building collapsed on 81 workers who were on site.

According to the Western Cape government, the survivor had been successfully extracted from the debris after being stuck for hours.

The man named Gabriel Gumba was found as they removed a slab from what they believed to be floor level three. It's reported that the 32-year-old tiler could not move because he had weight on his legs. Gumba was rushed to hospital.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News