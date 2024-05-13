According to the George municipality in the Western Cape, 28 people are still to be accounted for in the tragedy

A partially built building collapsed last week, and it claimed 24 lives, with the government pleading with relatives to assist in identifying the victims

South Africans commented on the tragedy, which shocked the nation and left over 10 people in hospital

Relatives are called to help the George municipality identify relatives. Images: Willie Van Tonder/AFP via Getty Images and Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

GEORGE, WESTERN CAPE – Just under 30 people are yet to be found under the rubble of the fatal accident in George, Western Cape, in which part of a building collapsed, killing scores of people.

Government pleads with George building collapse victims' relatives

According to TimesLIVE, 28 people are yet to be accounted for in the collapse last week after a building that was still in construction collapsed. The George municipality has called on family members who have not heard from their relatives at the site to present themselves at the George Civic Centre. It also called on psychosocial support practitioners who speak Portuguese, Shona and Chewa, to help the survivors and their families.

What you need to know about the George Building collapse

Neo Trend ICE Projects has been identified as the contractor behind the construction of the building that collapsed

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi called on companies to prioritise workers' safety following the building's collapse

A worker miraculously survived 118 hours of being trapped under the rubble

South Africans react to the collapse

Citizens on Facebook discussed the tragedy.

Bojela Sncono said:

"Remember Life Esidimeni."

Thabiso Teddy Metiso said:

"State money will be used to repatriate them."

Aria Jula said:

"The family members don't have identification themselves. That's how South Africa is today."

