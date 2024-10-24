3 People Shot and Killed in Durban, South Africans Devastated
- Three people died in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, during a fatal shooting on the road
- The incident happened on the N3 towards Pinetown on 24 October, and the motive behind the shooting remains unknown
- South Africans were unnerved by the number of shootings in the country and called for intervention
DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Another shootout in KwaZulu-Natal left South Africans reeling in shock and disbelief.
Shooting in Durban kills 3
The incident occurred on the N3 after the Sherwood offramp in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 24 October. Although it is not clear what happened, two people were found with wounds inside their vehicle and a third was found lying on the road close to the car.
Two vehicles were reportedly in a collision, and investigations revealed that one of the vehicles' occupants had gunshot wounds. They were declared dead on the scene. The third person who was found on the road was in his 20s and was also declared dead on the scene.
The shooting follows a string of violent shootings that have rocked the country recently. A mass shooting resulted in the death of 18 people in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape. It's alleged that the victims of the massacre had gathered for a funeral when they were attacked. Fifteen women and three men were killed.
SA nervous
Netizens on Facebook were terrified of the amount of shootings in the country.
Sipho Ndlovu said:
"South Africa needs strong prayer. We can't go on like this. We are becoming worse than Mexico in terms of not being safe."
Lungelo Kuhlekonke said:
"There is a mass shooting every day in this country."
Pretoria shooting leaves 4 dead
A businessman reportedly killed two of his employees before shooting himself at a supermarket and a takeaway shop in Gezina. He killed them after reportedly shooting his wife at their home.
