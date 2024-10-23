Police confirmed that four people were killed following two separate shootings in Pretoria

Police first reported to a shooting at a residential address where they found a woman already dead

A business owner is alleged to have shot dead three people before he eventually killed himself

Four people were killed when a business owner shot his wife and two employees before shooting himself. Image: Darren Stewart.

Source: Getty Images

The community of Pretoria are still coming to terms with the devastating shooting which claimed the lives of four people.

The South African Police Service is investigating a triple murder and suicide following two separate shootings in the Moot, Pretoria.

It’s alleged that a Pretoria business owner shot dead three people before turning the gun on himself.

Four killed in shooting spree

According to police, they first were called out to a residential complex in Rietfontein, where they found a 45-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the head.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police were then alerted to a second shooting at a supermarket and takeaway shop in Gezina, where they found another three found three people with fatal gunshot wounds.

Business owner responsible for mass shootings

According to preliminary investigations, the 47-year-old supermarket owner argued with his employees after opening the shop in the morning.

He then went home, where he retrieved a pistol before fatally shooting his wife.

He then returned to the supermarket, where he shot two of his employees.

It’s believed that two other employees escaped unharmed. The owner is then said to have turned the firearm on himself and committed suicide. Police recovered a 9mm pistol at the scene.

The shooting follows in the wake of numerous mass shootings in the country.

