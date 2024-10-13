Tavern Owner Kills 7 People in Orange Farm Shooting, 3-Year-Old Among Victims of Latest Massacre
- Seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a house at the Mokokotlong informal settlement
- A three-year-old boy was killed after a tavern owner shot numerous people following an altercation
- Four people survived the deadly shooting in Orange Farm, with two of them being rushed to hospital
Mass shootings continue to dominate news headlines in the country.
The latest tragedy comes after seven people were killed and two others injured in Orange Farm, South of Johannesburg.
SAPS in the area confirmed that they responded to a shooting incident in the early hours of 13 October at the Mokokotlong informal settlement.
Shooting sparked after tavern altercation
According to police, it is reported that one of the victims had an altercation with a local tavern owner. The victim is said to have gone to the tavern to buy alcohol but found it closed. He then argued with the tavern owner and returned home.
It is alleged that the tavern owner then followed him home, entered his house, and opened fire on everyone inside it.
Three-year-old among victims
Seven people were killed during the shooting, including a three-year-old boy. Five of the victims were family members, and four people survived the shooting. Two were taken to hospital with injuries, while the others were unscathed.
Tavern owner kills himself
The tavern owner then drove back home where he is said to have shot himself. He was rushed to hospital but died on arrival.
Seven counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest have been registered by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.
The tragedy comes in the wake of the Lusikisiki tragedy, where 18 people were shot dead in the Eastern Cape when gunmen opened fire on two households in the same street.
Source: Briefly News
