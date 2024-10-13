Seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a house at the Mokokotlong informal settlement

A three-year-old boy was killed after a tavern owner shot numerous people following an altercation

Four people survived the deadly shooting in Orange Farm, with two of them being rushed to hospital

Police have opened an inquest after a tavern owner allegedly shot dead seven people, including a three-year-old boy. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/ Darren Stewart.

Mass shootings continue to dominate news headlines in the country.

The latest tragedy comes after seven people were killed and two others injured in Orange Farm, South of Johannesburg.

SAPS in the area confirmed that they responded to a shooting incident in the early hours of 13 October at the Mokokotlong informal settlement.

Shooting sparked after tavern altercation

According to police, it is reported that one of the victims had an altercation with a local tavern owner. The victim is said to have gone to the tavern to buy alcohol but found it closed. He then argued with the tavern owner and returned home.

It is alleged that the tavern owner then followed him home, entered his house, and opened fire on everyone inside it.

Three-year-old among victims

Seven people were killed during the shooting, including a three-year-old boy. Five of the victims were family members, and four people survived the shooting. Two were taken to hospital with injuries, while the others were unscathed.

Tavern owner kills himself

The tavern owner then drove back home where he is said to have shot himself. He was rushed to hospital but died on arrival.

Seven counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest have been registered by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

The tragedy comes in the wake of the Lusikisiki tragedy, where 18 people were shot dead in the Eastern Cape when gunmen opened fire on two households in the same street.

6 killed in Eastern Cape

In a related article, six people were killed in another mass shooting that struck the Eastern Cape.

Briefly News reported that the six individuals were all gunned down on Sunday night, 6 October.

Four other individuals were injured in the shooting, which took place in the Qumbu area of the province.

