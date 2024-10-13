Police arrested a man who allegedly went on the rampage in a frenzied knife attack on his family members in Bergville

The incident left five people dead, including two children aged two and six years old, and a further two in hospital

The suspect, who faces five murder and two attempted murder charges, will appear in court on Tuesday, 15 October

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda told Briefly News the motive for the attack was unknown

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested a man in Bergville after he stabbed seven family members, killing five people, including two children. Images: @DasenThathiah

Source: Twitter

BERGVILLE — A violent knife attack in KwaZulu-Natal left five people dead, among them two children and two others fighting for their lives.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man early on Sunday, 13 October 2024, and charged him for the attack in Bethany village, Bergville.

Bergville man stabs 5 relatives, 2 children

According to reports, the suspect and his uncle returned to the family home from a neighbour's on Saturday night.

"He then launched into a vicious attack, beginning with stabbing his mother as she sat in the lounge," said police spokesperson Colonel Richard Netshiunda.

"He'd allegedly taken a knife from the couch and stabbed her, but she managed to run out of the house.

"He turned his attention to his uncle, who died in the passage as he tried to flee to the neighbours."

The suspect went on to stab and kill two girl children, aged two and six years old, a woman living with a disability, and an older woman who was visiting.

Netshiunda said the suspect's mother and a four-year-old girl victim survived despite suffering multiple stab wounds.

"The suspect's sister ran to safety with her one-year-old child. Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect had several domestic violence-related cases opened against him, all of which were later voluntarily withdrawn."

Netshiunda told Briefly News the motive for the attack was unknown.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bergville Magistrate's Court facing five murder and two attempted murder charges on Tuesday, 15 October.

KZN police kill another 2 suspects

In related news, Briefly News reported that another two suspects tied to the killing of a KwaZulu-Natal family of seven in the Hlokozi area outside Highflats died in a confrontation with police.

A gunfight ensued after the two suspects were spotted driving along Old South Coast Road in Umlazi on Saturday, 12 October.

The duo reportedly attempted to evade arrest by firing at police.

Earlier this week, on 8 October, police killed the first two suspects on St Faith's Main Road in Highflats after they allegedly gunned down the Khambule family, including three children, on 11 September as they sat watching TV.

