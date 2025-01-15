A couple from the Western Cape narrowly survived a harrowing ordeal in which they were robbed

The couple was walking in the early morning when a man attacked them and tried to take their bag from them

They fought valiantly, but the elderly woman's arm was broken in the process; the police are investigating a case of aggravated robbery

An elderly couple survived a robbery attempt.

PLETTENBERG BAY — South Africans were livid after an elderly couple was attacked during an early morning walk in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape.

Couple attacked in Western Cape

According to TimesLIVE, the couple were walking in challenge drive when a man appeared and tried to grab the woman's handbag. A scuffle between the couple and the robber ensued. After a valiant fight, the perpetrator fled the scene. However, the elderly woman's arm was broken. They were taken to a nearby hospital. The police are investigating an aggravated robbery case.

Robberies caught on camera

A couple fought a thug for their handbag.

South Africans horrified

Netizens on Facebook shared how stunned and horrified they were at the incident.

Brenda Bantom asked:

"How do people live with so much hate and still want everything for free?"

Craig Matwa said:

"Law enforcement officials must make sure that this little scumbag is behind bars before the end of the week."

Zimasa Mayekiso said:

"This is cruelty on another level."

Makarunya Nengwenani said:

"We live in the concrete jungle."

Entle Vee said:

"Should have let that bag go. Life cannot be replaced."

