Elderly Couple Survives Brutal Attack From Robbery in Plettenberg Bay, SA Worried
- A couple from the Western Cape narrowly survived a harrowing ordeal in which they were robbed
- The couple was walking in the early morning when a man attacked them and tried to take their bag from them
- They fought valiantly, but the elderly woman's arm was broken in the process; the police are investigating a case of aggravated robbery
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
PLETTENBERG BAY — South Africans were livid after an elderly couple was attacked during an early morning walk in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape.
Couple attacked in Western Cape
According to TimesLIVE, the couple were walking in challenge drive when a man appeared and tried to grab the woman's handbag. A scuffle between the couple and the robber ensued. After a valiant fight, the perpetrator fled the scene. However, the elderly woman's arm was broken. They were taken to a nearby hospital. The police are investigating an aggravated robbery case.
Robberies caught on camera
- A Sixty60 driver was robbed in a viral video in early February 2024
- A month later, 11 suspects were caught on a video robbing a jewellery store in Randburg, Gauteng
- In April, a TikTokker shared a video of the sounds from a robbery in progress while she was in the changing room of a clothing shop
South Africans horrified
Netizens on Facebook shared how stunned and horrified they were at the incident.
Brenda Bantom asked:
"How do people live with so much hate and still want everything for free?"
Craig Matwa said:
"Law enforcement officials must make sure that this little scumbag is behind bars before the end of the week."
Zimasa Mayekiso said:
"This is cruelty on another level."
Makarunya Nengwenani said:
"We live in the concrete jungle."
Entle Vee said:
"Should have let that bag go. Life cannot be replaced."
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za