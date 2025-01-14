E-hailing driver mugged in viral video in Jeppestown, Johannesburg
- An e-hailing driver working in Johannesburg had a horrific experience when passengers turned into criminals
- A video of the incident went viral in which the passengers pulled a knife out and robbed him
- So8th Africans were worried about e-hailing drivers, and many slammed passengers taking advantage of them
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
JOHANNESBURG — A Johannesburg-based e-hailing driver was the victim of a robbery that terrified South Africa. The incident happened on 11 January 2025, and South Africans demanded that justice be served
Video of robbery goes viral
Arrive Alive posted a video of the incident on Facebook. The video shows the driver ferrying two passengers to an unknown location. One sits in the front, and the other sits behind the driver. The back passenger directs the driver and tells him which road to take. Suddenly, the back passenger grabs him from the back. The front passenger pulls out a knife, and the driver starts screaming.
Robberies caught on camera
- A Checkers Sixty60 driver was robbed of the groceries he was meant to deliver in a viral video in February 2024
- 11 Suspects were caught on camera committing a robbery at a jewellery store in Randburg in March last year
- A woman recorded sounds of a robbery in progress while she was in the changing room of a clothing shop in April
South Africans condemn incident
Netizens on Facebook were not impressed and slammed the incident.
Titus Khoza said:
"As long as criminals are well-treated in all prisons around SA, crime will never stop."
Melissa Keyter said:
"So sad. I hope the victim of this hideous crime is safe."
Mixo Wa Hosi said:
"With the unemployment rate being what it is, some of us have to take the risky route of driving for Uber just to put food on the table."
Sibu Sonka said:
"Things that will never happen to a taxi driver no matter the level of crime."
Martin Liebenberg said:
"Blame the government for a lack of justice."
E-hailing driver shoots suspect dead during attempted robbery
In a related article, Briefly News reported that an e-hailing driver in the Western Cape killed a man and injured his accomplice during a robbery attempt. The incident happened in Strandfontein on New Year's Day.
The clients whom he was transporting tried to rob him with a firearm. He retaliated and shot at his attackers, injuring one and killing another.
