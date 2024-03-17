Police are on a manhunt has been launched for 11 suspects who robbed a jewellery store at the Cresta

The CCTV footage shows the suspects entering the shop and committing the robbery, with some armed with guns

The Gauteng police are urging the public to come forward with any information that may aid in catching the suspects

11 suspects are on the run after robbing a jewellery store. Images: @CrimeinSA/Twitter and Getty Images.

Gauteng police are on the hunt for 11 suspects who robbed a jewellery store at Cresta Mall in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Suspects caught on camera.

Footage of the suspects has been released, and police have called out to anyone with information regarding the robbery to come forward.

About 11 armed suspects targeted the jewellery store in the mall and absconded with jewellery of undisclosed value.

According to SABC, police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the 11 gunmen entered the mall and stole the valuables from the jewellery store.

She added:

"No injuries were reported, and the station’s trio crime unit is investigating a case of business robbery."

The public may contact the SAPS toll-free number for Crime Stop at 08600 10111 for tip-offs on any criminal activity information on the whereabouts of wanted criminals. Alternatively, the public may use the My SAPS Application.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi stunned by bold robbery

People throughout the country were stunned at how brave criminals became as footage of the suspects circulated.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Olua shared:

"South Africa is going through a difficult moment."

@nthwe_thata commented:

"This proves how useless mall security guards are."

@nathi18425 shared:

"You, crime is rife. Surely something needs to be done with these firearms (licensed or not licensed)."

@Tshilidzi expressed:

"Mall management must cancel the lease of security."

@El Diablo shared·

"As usual, mall security is just like SAPS."

@Luthando Soga commented:

"All thanks to Anc and their voters, who are 30 years down the line and still can't fight crime. What a shame...I grew up playing in that mall."

@Nonkhosazana Vanga shared:

"Those criminals knew how to work. They are high degree criminals. That's one thing for sure."

@Ayanda Kiewiets expressed:

"South Africa is no more a safe place, oh my gosh. What is happening?"

