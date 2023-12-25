Crime is a problem in South Africa, and many have been caught on camera

A church was robbed while live streaming, two women were hijacked and a woman begged a hijacker not to steal her car

Briefly News put together the most trending cases where criminals were caught on camera

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans were stunned when criminals were caught on camera. Images: JGI/Tom Grill and Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

Criminals in South Africa are bold and fearless, especially when committing crimes. Some of their criminal activities have been caught on camera, and Briefly News compiled a list of headlines where crime was recorded.

Domestic worker helps thieves break in

A domestic worker in Durban found herself in a lot of trouble after CCTV footage exposed the role she played during a robbery. The woman reported that two suspects broke into her boss’s home and stole their possessions. CCTV footage later revealed that she voluntarily let them in and opened the door for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Woman runs thief down in viral video

Sometimes, South Africans fight back, and a Toyota Tazz driver was one of them. The woman was about to have her property stolen when she broke away and started pursuing the suspects. The video showed that one of them couldn’t get away fast enough, and the woman chased him and ran him over with her car.

Woman begs hijacker not to steal her car in viral video

A woman found herself in the unlucky position of having her car stolen. A viral video of the incident trended, and the woman was heard begging and pleading with the hijacker not to steal her car. The man relented, got out of the car and ran away.

Women hijacked in viral video

South Africans were stunned when two women were hijacked in broad daylight. The women were getting out of the car when inhabitants of another vehicle jumped out and came running to them. The suspects accosted them and forced the driver to give the keys up.

KZN church robbed during live stream

Shameless criminals robbed a church in KwaZulu-Natal while it was livestreaming. The incident took place in Tea Estate, and a video shows how the robber walked in while the pastor was preaching and took cell phones, a TV, the pastor’s tablet and several cars outside.

Man shot and killed at filling station in video

In other news, Briefly News reported that a man was shot and killed in full view of the public.

The incident was caught on CCTV, and it shows the entire gruesome murder. The killer walked towards the victim, who was at a filling station. The killer produced his firearm and shot the victim. The victim fell, and the killer walked up to him and fired a few more shots into his body before walking away.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News