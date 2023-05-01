A video of a woman pleading with a hijacker not to steal her car got people in their feelings on social media

The emotional woman jumped on the car's bonnet and begged the thief not to take her precious car

The TikTok video touched people's hearts, and many were surprised that the woman risked her life

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a woman trying to stop a man from hijacking her car. Image: @themarriagemindset

Source: TikTok

One woman risked her life and faced off with a hijacker. The thief tried to steal her car at a fuel station, and she begged him to leave the vehicle.

Video of woman getting hijacked breaks hearts

The woman can be seen in the video posted by @themarriagemindset_ with her body spread out on the bonnet as the guy reversed the car.

"Please, please! Please don't take it, sir."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Hijacker abandons stolen vehicle

As he was about to drive off, the hijacker stopped the car and got out. The lady was relieved and thanked him as he ran off on foot.

Some of the 700 000 people who saw the video said the hijacker had a heart and praised him for aborting his mission.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss the compassionate thief

@shibbby69 said:

"No way that worked. You go girl."

@alwaysmrs mentioned:

"I felt this. The lady must have really needed her car. Makes me cry just listening to her. I’m so glad he had a change of heart."

@newtechunbox wrote:

"He felt something in his heart.❤️"

@sparklesparkle11 stated:

"I’m glad he didn’t hurt her."

@xaviersuperflyy69 added:

"Bro was like this could be my mom. "

@orishez wrote:

"Bro just wanted the car not casualties. "

@dragonlord0983 said:

"The saddest part is that could have been her home as well with her kids and bless the thief for even considering her plea."

@zensummerkissed90210 posted:

"Many will disagree but I believe he’s a good dude for giving it back."

Sello Maake KaNcube pretends to be car guard in hilarious video, Mzansi in stitches

In another story, Briefly News reported that veteran South African actor Sello Maake KaNcube was seen playing car guard in a hilarious video posted by his wife Pearl on Twitter recently.

Sello is known to be one of the best dramatic actors this country has ever seen. It is rare to see the actor portraying comedic roles on TV. This could be why his impersonation and delivery as a Mzansi car guard were met with such amusement on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News