South African film and theatre actor Sello Maake KaNcube posted a hilarious video online pretending to be a car guard

The actor's wife, Pearl Maake KaNcube, posted the video on Twitter, and fans loved the adorable antics of the couple

Sello, who is known for his more serious dramatic roles, tickled Mzansi tweeps with his spot-on impression

Sello Maake KaNcube had fans in stitches with the car guard impression. Images: @sellomkn

Veteran South African actor Sello Maake KaNcube was seen playing car guard in a hilarious video posted by his wife Pearl on Twitter recently.

Sello is known for his dramatic TV roles

Sello is known to be one of the best dramatic actors this country has ever seen. It is rare to see the actor portraying comedic roles on TV. This could be why his impersonation and delivery as a Mzansi car guard were met with such amusement on Twitter.

"Archie Moroka" showed his lighthearted side as he directed cars in a parking lot to his wife's and the internet's amusement. The talented thespian donned his infectious smile as he played his best impression of a South African car guard, complete with trademark hand gestures and signals.

KaNcube was seen pretending to be a car guard

Pearl posted the funny video captioned:

"There is never a dull moment! #Archie the car guard! @sellomkn"

Sello Maake KaNcube's fans react with laughter to video

The post was met with amusement by fans of the actor, who shared laughs and all-around positive comments about Sello's funny portrayal. Others commented on the couple's cuteness and overall happiness, wishing them a happy marriage.

@nobantukumalo commenting on the video, said:

"Tooo cute."

@Mboni73761315 said:

"I am happy that you found each other Uncle Archie and wife."

@morokolo_w3597 commented:

"The way you both look so happy, I just wish that tomorrow morning you don't wake up filing for divorce in the name of "I want to find myself."

@bk2bgud said:

"I know my good Dr is not laughing he is acting. Much appreciated bo Ngaka(Dr) Sello Maake kaNcube."

@Mavuthel71 tweeted:

"Who would make Archie a car guard? Who would steal Archie's car?"

@neomduduzi05 commented saying:

"Aah Mamas, you must tip Archie."

Sello Maake KaNcube celebrates reaching 200k followers on Twitter: "Mina ngiyanithanda haholo!"

The veteran performer recently celebrated reaching 200 000 Twitter followers, as reported in an article by Briefly News.

The former Generations star, who has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades, has become a household name in South Africa and beyond. His talent, hard work, and dedication have earned him a huge following on social media, and the actor is showing no signs of slowing down.

