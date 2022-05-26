Former congressman Beto O'Rourke confronted governor Greg Abbott blaming him for assenting to gun laws that allowed Texans to buy guns without background checks

Democrat O'Rourke who is running against Abbott in the coming elections noted his actions are to blame for the school shooting in Texas

O'Rourke pointed out that Abbott ignored solutions like safe-storage gun laws and banning the sales of AR-15-style rifles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke angrily confronted Texas governor Greg Abbott as he was responding to queries on the school shooting in Uvalde.

Politician Beto O'Rourke confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott, blaming him for the shooting. Photo: Getty Images, William Luther.

Source: UGC

He shouted as he pointed angrily at the stage as the governor was about to hand over the microphone to lieutenant governor Dan Patrick.

The former congressional representative blamed the governor for the elementary school shooting.

According to KUT, O’Rourke, who is running against Abbott for governor, approached the stage and told him:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“This is on you. You said this was not predictable? This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”

He blamed Abbott after the governor last year signed into law legislation that allows Texans to buy a handgun without a permit.

Escorted out

Law enforcement officers escorted O’Rourke out of the auditorium as one of the officials on stage was heard calling O’Rourke an “a**hole” and “sick son of a b*tch.”

O’Rourke addressed the media after he was ejected from the auditorium saying there are solutions the governor ignored, like safe-storage gun laws and banning the sales of AR-15-style rifles.

He stated:

“Those are … solutions that have been brought up by the people of Texas, each one of those has broad bipartisan support. Right now we could get that done if we had a governor who cared more about the people of Texas than he does his own political career.”

Teacher sacrifices herself to protect children in Texas shooting

In more tragic news, Briefly News previously reported that one of the two teachers killed in the mass shooting at a school in Texas died to save her students.

The incident occurred a few days ago when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos stormed a school and opened fire in the classrooms, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Source: Briefly News