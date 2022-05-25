One of the two teachers who died in the mass shooting at a school in Texas lost her life while trying to protect her pupils

Imra Garcia, who is in her forties, stood in the line of fire when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos stormed Robb Elementary school and opened fire

She has been hailed as a hero for sacrificing herself to protect the little ones in her classroom

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reports have emerged that one of the two teachers killed in the mass shooting at a school in Texas died to save her students.

Texas School Shooting: Brave Teacher Sacrifices Herself to Protect Children from Shooter

Source: UGC

The incident occurred a few days ago when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos stormed a school and opened fire in the classrooms, killing 19 students and two teachers.

According to The Telegraph, the teacher named Imra Garcia is said to have "sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom."

Died trying to save her students

Details indicate that Garcia, who has been an educationist for 23 years, was a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My Tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, I beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers," a family member eulogised.

She has been branded a hero for her brave efforts, with both family and colleagues saying that she was loved by many and will truly be missed.

Garcia, said to be in her forties, was a mother of four.

Shooter moved from classroom to classroom

Briefly News reported that the incident which has been characterised as the deadliest school shooting in the history of Texas happened at the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Ramos is said to have entered the school wielding a handgun and started shooting indiscriminately before he was shot dead by police officers after attempts to stop him failed.

According to eyewitness reports, the rogue teenager moved from one classroom to the next shooting indiscriminately.

In the wake of the scary ordeal, 19 students and two teachers lay dead, four victims are hospitalised in critical condition and two others are stable.

Among those injured in the attack is Ramos' 66-year-old grandmother who was the first victim to be shot.

Source: Briefly News