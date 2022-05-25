An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School in Texas, US on Tuesday

Salvador Ramos, who was gunned down by police, began the massacre after shooting his grandmother and fleeing the scene

Ramos used two military-style rifles to carry out the attack and US President Joe Biden called for a ban on assault-style weapons

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TEXAS - Another mass school shooting in the US has rocked the country when 19 children and two teachers were gunned down at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday 24 May in Uvalde. The incident is considered the nation’s worst school shooting in the decade.

The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, began the act of terror after shooting his grandmother, who, according to authorities, survived. After fleeing, Ramos crashed his car near the Robb Elementary School and was killed by police after the mass shooting.

President Joe Biden called for reinstating a US ban on assault-style weapons following the death of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Image: Brandon Bell & Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

The Texas Department of Public Safety's Sergeant Erick Estrada said in a news interview that law enforcement officers saw the gun-wielding man crash his car and tried to stop him from entering the building, however, he managed to open fire in the school. The motive for the shooting is not clear, TimesLIVE reported.

Ramos was also clad in body armour. US President Joe Biden requested that American flags be flown at half-mast daily until sunset on Saturday 28 May. He asked the nation when they will stand up to the gun lobby. Biden suggested reinstating a US ban on assault-style weapons. Aljazeera reported that Ramos used two military-style rifles that he had bought to celebrate his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Condolences pour in

Social media users were disturbed by the shooting and believe that gun control in America needs to be reviewed:

Mtobi Nash said:

“Are we now seeing 18-year-olds competing on who can kill better? So sad. Condolences to the families who lost loved ones.”

Tafadzwa Chenjerai wrote:

“Failure of the govt to provide safety and security to its citizens results in mass-scale buying of guns for self-protection. The police have abdicated their jobs it looks like. A result of access to guns so easily causes such horrific incidents.”

Nawaal Jansen posted:

“Omg like war zone.”

Bethuel King Mokabane III added:

“This American gun thing is getting worse every day.”

10 Slain in US mass shooting, 18 year old live-streamed ‘racially motivated’ attack

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported an 18-year-old man shot 10 people in what has been labelled a 'racially motivated' attack. The white man live-streamed the attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The shooter, who has been identified as Payton Gendron, wore body armour and a helmet when he went on his rampage. Police officers arrested the man following the massacre.

In total 10 people were killed and three wounded, 11 of the victims were African American. One of the victims was a retired police officer who was working as a security guard at the store.

Source: Briefly News